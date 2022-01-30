The Best Diapers For Dogs 2023 · Kinship

Skip to main content

5 Best Dog Diapers of 2023

The top diapers to combat excitable urination, leaking caused by incontinence, and accidents during potty training.

by Avery Felman
January 30, 2022
A woman putting a diaper on her dog in the living room.
Photo: Mal de Ojo Studio / Stocksy

Dog diapers — also referred to as wraps and belly bands — are essential for dogs who suffer from incontinence; this is common in senior dogs and those recovering from surgery or struggling with mobility issues, making them just as essential for the pet parents who want the best for their pups in all stages of life. From the issue of comfort to the possibility of urine burn and skin irritation, there’s a lot to consider before purchasing diapers for your dog. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best dog diapers of 2023 — based on their secure and comfortable fit, price point, and quality of absorption. Below, our favorite picks for pups and their parents.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

chihuahua dog wearing white diaper
Amazon Basics Male Dog Wrap
$15

The disposable wraps for male dogs provide protection against leaks, so you can keep your home, car, and pup smelling fresh and eliminate time spent cleaning up accidents. The fur resistant fastener ensures a comfortable fit for your dog, and its color changing wetness indicator allows you to easily tell when to swap their wrap out for a fresh one.

$15 at Amazon
the package of dog diapers in pink
Wags & Wiggles Female Dog Diapers
$9

This pack of disposable diapers for female dogs are ideal for pups who need help with potty training and incontinent issues common in senior dogs. Whether you’re hopping on a plane with your emotional support dog or just looking for ultra-absorbent diapers that’ll keep your pet dry and comfortable for longer, these user-friendly diapers will do the trick.

$9 at Amazon
wee wee pads in paper packaging
Wee-Wee Disposable Dog Diapers
$12

This versatile pack of diapers has a waistband and tail hole that conform to your pup’s body, making it an ideal choice for pet parents struggling with leaks. While there are many reasons to diaper train your dog, the wee wee pad diapers are perfect for female dogs in heat, excitable urinators, and puppy training.

$12 at Chewy
reusable dog diapers in black, lavender, and pink
Pet Parents Premium Washable Dog Diapers
$24

The three pack of washable dog diapers are the perfect fit for small dogs and an eco-conscious choice for pet parents trying to rid themselves of single use products. Made without any irritating textures, the diapers prevent urine burn and discomfort caused by soggy materials coming into contact with skin.

$24 at Amazon
disposable dog wraps
Top Paw Disposable Male Wrap Dog Diapers
$17

An easy way to prevent leaks during travel, these disposable wraps for male dogs will make the prospect of traveling with a pet much less overwhelming. While they’re a bit pricer than the other disposable options, they feature a strong velcro grip that make it difficult for your pup to buck them off during the adjustment period.

$17 at PetSmart

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles