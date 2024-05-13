We’ve all fallen victim to an unanticipated rainshower. Maybe you’re walking down the street when you feel a droplet fall (maybe from an AC box?) and then another…and another. If you live in the city, you spend at least a few moments ignoring that moisture because it could truly be anything.

We’re well into autumn, but those so-called “summer showers” are not letting up. So, while we can’t be there to hand you an umbrella when you walk out the door, we can inspire you to properly outfit your pup for inconvenient autumn storms that will no doubt continue to rear their ugly heads for a few more weeks.

Below, the best raincoats for your dog that are so cute you’ll almost forget about the other wet things falling from the sky that aren’t rain.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Maxbone Talon Raincoat opens in a new tab $ 77 Name a more classic and timeless piece than a preppy yellow raincoat — we’ll wait. Now, thankfully, your dog has one to match with Maxbone’s best-selling Talon Raincoat. It features a snap-off hood, adjustable cuffs, and a hole in the back for a leash, so you can tailor it to you and your dog’s needs. Plus, it’s machine washable so you can easily toss it in the dryer after a heavy downpour. $77 at Petco opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wagwear Nylon Rainbreaker opens in a new tab $ 60 This sleek forest green nylon windbreaker is as chic and approachable as they come. If you’re really into dressing your dog to impress (and for the weather) without looking like you bought into a major TikTok trend, you’ve found your neutral good with this raincoat. Its durable zipper and adjustable hood makes it easy to take on and off, so it’s great for fussy pups. $60 at Wagwear opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ware of the Dog Leopard Print Raincoat with Hood opens in a new tab $ 64 This leopard print nylon taffeta water repellent coat is the perfect way to protect your pup from a summer downpour. The coat’s neon orange trim and lined hood adds an ’80s twist to an otherwise classic garment — we can practically hear Kate Bush playing in the background. Its adjustable velcro closures and flap pocket add a practical touch for the pup who likes to carry their own treats. $64 at Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab