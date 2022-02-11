Shop Tika the Iggy’s Runway-Ready Accessories
The fashion icon shares the five statement pieces she’ll be wearing to Fashion Week (and how you can get your paws on them).
Tika the Iggyopens in a new tab needs no introduction. Kinship’s chief fashion correspondentopens in a new tab will report back on her favorite Fall 2022 shows later in the week (stay tuned to our Instagramopens in a new tab), but first, the question we’re all wondering — what will she be wearing?! Here, the chic, custom pieces that any fashion-forward pup should add to their wardrobe, from a bag featuring a hand-painted portrait to a ruffled, rainbow-dyed gown fit for a queen. As Tika puts it, “more is more.”
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.