Shop Tika the Iggy’s Runway-Ready Accessories

The fashion icon shares the five statement pieces she’ll be wearing to Fashion Week (and how you can get your paws on them).

Tika the Iggy opens in a new tab needs no introduction. Kinship’s chief fashion correspondent opens in a new tab will report back on her favorite Fall 2022 shows later in the week (stay tuned to our Instagram opens in a new tab ), but first, the question we’re all wondering — what will she be wearing?! Here, the chic, custom pieces that any fashion-forward pup should add to their wardrobe, from a bag featuring a hand-painted portrait to a ruffled, rainbow-dyed gown fit for a queen. As Tika puts it, “more is more.”