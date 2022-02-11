Shop Tika the Iggy’s Runway-Ready Accessories · Kinship

Shop Tika the Iggy’s Runway-Ready Accessories

The fashion icon shares the five statement pieces she’ll be wearing to Fashion Week (and how you can get your paws on them).

by Avery Felman
February 11, 2022
Tika the Iggy (Greyhound dog) wearing custom TEGEL ATELIER for her second look at Vancouver Fashion Week.
Photo: Jim Wilson, Courtesy of Tika the Iggy

Tika the Iggy needs no introduction. Kinship’s chief fashion correspondent will report back on her favorite Fall 2022 shows later in the week (stay tuned to our Instagram), but first, the question we’re all wondering — what will she be wearing?! Here, the chic, custom pieces that any fashion-forward pup should add to their wardrobe, from a bag featuring a hand-painted portrait to a ruffled, rainbow-dyed gown fit for a queen. As Tika puts it, “more is more.”

tika the iggy with a custom bag
Staud Custom Shirley Leather Bag
$395

“Nothing says ‘that’s my bag!’ like having your face on it.”

$395 at Staud
tika the iggy in their custom collar
Dog Star Co Personalized Velvet Collar
$40

“People know my name, but I like to make it easy for them just in case.”

$40 at Dog Star Co
tika the iggy in a rainbow tulle outfit
Jade and Coral Pride Ruffle Gown
$300

“Never be afraid to show your true colors and, as always, more is more.”

$300 at Jade and Coral
tika the iggy with a yellow butterfly headband
Fab Hatters Custom Butterfly Fascinator Headband
$60

“Set hearts aflutter with a stunning fascinator. Perfect for any special occasion.”

$60 at Fab Hatters
tika the iggy and another dog in their jewel collars
Bondir Midnight Dreaming Choker
$18

“Elegant and chic, these diamond tassels can be worn daily or dressed up if you’re feeling fancy.”

*Tika not pictured, btw

$18 at Bondir

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

