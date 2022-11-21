The Odd Food Company is Reducing Food Waste — One Dog Cookie at a Time
Your dog will happily save these imperfect foods from being discarded. You should let them.
Share Article
You’ve heard of ugly veggies: imperfect produce that’s often left by the wayside, leading to excess food waste. In recent years, food distributors have tried to correct this issue, with food delivery services — Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market among them — being born as a result. Now, The Odd Food Company brings you the dog-treat equivalent.
Just under half of produce in the U.S. goes to waste because it’s not presentable enough to be sold in grocery stores. Concerned with these numbers, The Odd Food Company opens in a new tabcreated a dog treat that’s healthy for your pup and the planet. Using ingredients that are manufactured in nature, not a lab, they’ve developed a treat recipe using seasonal wholesome ingredients using excess produce grown at local farms to develop a high-fiber superfood, a.k.a. The Original Ödd Cookie.
Packed with organic ingredients, such as apples, sweet potatoes, kale, and pumpkin seeds that would otherwise have been discarded for their shape or aesthetically unpleasing presentation, the Ödd Cookies retain all the health benefits of the produce without any of the waste. The cookies are also made with their signature mix of oats, spelt-wheat bran, and digestion-aiding psyllium husk, and are even baked to minimize nutrient loss and maximize freshness, so your dog will naturally gravitate toward this healthy choice.
Just remember: unlike traditional dog biscuits, these cookies do have a shelf life, so be sure to check the expiration date. But we have a feeling you won’t have any trouble going through them in time.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Get In, Pupper, We’re Pumpkin-Spicing
Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.
- opens in a new tab
Antoni and JVN Launched a Pet Food Brand With a Very Cute (Very Them) Prank
You can’t even be mad.
- opens in a new tab
Your Dog Will Lap Up These Literally Meat-Flavored Bubbles
The liquid bubbles pups are obsessed with.
- opens in a new tab
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.