13 Ways to Have a Doggie, Jolly Christmas

Sing it with me, everyone: “It’s the mooooost wonderful tiiiiiiime of the year!”

Somehow, we’ve made it. It’s time for the winter holidays. Time for cider-filled parties, for special feasts, and most importantly, for hanging out with everyone we love as much as possible. That includes our pets.

For too much of the year, many of us are preoccupied with mundane human things like jobs and bills and responsibilities. But with any luck, you’ve got a little extra time for the good stuff right now — like staying in your pajamas all day, lighting candles, and exchanging gifts.

And no matter what you celebrate, there are plenty of ways to celebrate with your pup. Here are a few humble suggestions to make the season a little more joyful.

Shower them with gifts.

This one is obvious, right? Whatever holiday you’re celebrating, it probably involves presents. And just like human children covet a good bauble, so do our pets. But what should a doting dog parent buy for the spoiled pup who has everything?

Start by thinking about what your pooch likes. Are they into toys? Do they inhale their treats before you have time to blink? Has their bed started looking shabby? All of these observations can provide solid inspo.

It can also help to choose a goodie your dog does not normally have. If your dog has a lot of stuffed animals, for example, you might consider grabbing a lick mat or another enrichment toy. My dogs get a fresh bag of microwavable yak chews each Christmas, because nothing says “love” like dehydrated milk.

Don Smith / Stocksy

Set up a delicious scavenger hunt.

Holiday cheer doesn’t have to cost a fortune. A beautiful thing about dogs is that as much as they love a good piece of tribute, they’re also not materialistic. If you’re looking for a more affordable way to delight your pet this winter (or if you just like fun activities), consider setting up an adorable scavenger hunt just for your pup.

All credit for this idea goes to my boyfriend, who relished Afikomen hunts during Passover as a kid. Months after we moved in together, he entertained our dogs by hiding pieces of matzah around the apartment for them to find. Watching the dogs scour our apartment for treats turned out to be so fun that we’ve since extended this tradition through Hanukkah.

To do this at home, simply hide a few of your dog’s favorite treats around your shared living spaces. Make some spots easy and others less obvious. Then, enjoy days of watching in suspense, waiting to see if your pup finally finds that last lingering treat.

Take your pup to a dog-friendly holiday event.

No matter where you live, chances are you can find a festivity that welcomes dogs. Likely events include tree lightings, photo shoots, caroling, and costume contests. Whatever you choose to do, just confirm that it’s not too cold and that dogs are allowed — and that your pup will actually enjoy it opens in new tab without feeling overwhelmed.

Hit up a holiday market.

If your dog does OK with crowds, you might consider bringing them to your local holiday market. Assuming it’s not too crowded, this can be a great opportunity for them to socialize and take in some fresh air. (If you’re unsure, try going during off-days and hours, when fewer people are likely to be around.)

Just one warning: You’ll usually find at least one vendor who makes dog treats, so be ready for a lot of pleading looks.

Bogdan Sonjachnyj / Shutterstock

Watch a holiday movie (or any movie).

If you ask me (and no one did, but still), cold months are for long nights spent indoors with candles and hot drinks. If your dog is a cuddle bug, you’ll find few better activities in my book than snuggling on the couch under a thick, warm blanket.

Make a night of it. Pop some popcorn, break out some healthy treats for your dog (like apple or cucumber), and get yourselves nice and cozy. You can also choose a movie with lots of doggie representation to make the experience extra special. Think: Beethoven’s Christmas, 101 Dalmatians, or A Charlie Brown Christmas, or Snow Dogs.

Make it one with a happy ending for the dog, of course! For what it’s worth, I’d recommend against How the Grinch Stole Christmas. After all, The Grinch isn’t very nice to his canine BFF, Max.

T reat your dog to a holiday cookie.

Who doesn’t love a seasonal confection? Many bakeries now create baked goodies for dogs, which makes it easier than ever to treat your pup to something special. What better way to show we care than by giving them the precious gift of empty calories? And just in case you’d rather get your Martha Stewart on and whip something up at home, we have a simple dog-cookie recipe.

Commission a pet portrait.

This one is more for us than for our dogs, but you know what? Sometimes you have to treat yourself.

If you’ve always wanted a custom painting or sketch of your dog, what better season to splurge than during the holidays? Sites like Etsy opens in new tab are absolutely flooded with portrait artists ready to preserve your dog’s image for a lifetime. One tip? Decide on your budget before you start browsing. Otherwise, you’re liable to end up spending more than you wanted because everything looked so cute.

Dress them to impress.

Costumes can be a controversial subject in the dog-parent community, but if the temperature drops particularly low where you live, your dog might need a sweater during the cold months. In that case, I think we can all agree that you might as well choose the cutest option — like, say, an ugly holiday sweater that will charm your neighbors every time you go for a walk.

Buy (or make) a canine Advent calendar.

Who needs the Bonne Maman opens in new tab Advent calendar when you can be the bone maman instead? (Sorry — I had to.)

Sites like Chewy opens in new tab and Amazon opens in new tab offer a wide selection of treat- and toy-based Advent calendars, but you can also easily make one by buying 25 containers and fashioning them together. That could mean tying stringing 25 little jewelry bags down a rope, stacking 25 little boxes into a triangle-shaped Christmas tree, or something else. Get creative — and then, don’t forget to fill whatever you use with delicious dog treats.

Make an ornament or menorah out of their paw print.

Who doesn’t love a holiday keepsake? If you and your dog savor some arts and crafts time, consider letting out your inner sculptor by making a handmade paw-print ornament or menorah.

Before you start googling commercial-grade kilns, never fear: There are kits opens in new tab and DIY opens in new tab instructions opens in new tab for this. Basically, you��’re going to create an impression of your pup’s little foot and then bake the clay. It’s quick, simple, and most importantly, cute as hell. The kits can also make a great gift for all of your dog-parent friends.

Serve a special holiday meal.

If there was ever a good time to slip just a couple extra goodies into your dog’s food dish, this is it. Just be sure to consult your vet to ensure that all snacks are safe. No one wants a trip to the ER during the winter holidays.

Buy doggie gelt.

You can’t feed your dog chocolate gelt, but that doesn’t mean they have to feel left out this Hanukkah. Plenty of companies sell dog-safe edible gold, both in the form of treats opens in new tab and toys opens in new tab . That way, you and your pup can indulge together.

Squeeze in the extra quality time.

The presents and the parties are nice, but really, the holidays are about togetherness — spending time with friends and family, dusting off old traditions, and basking in the warmth of our communities. That applies to our canine pals as well. As much as they might relish the extra food and spare presents, dogs really just want love, safety, and attention. As long as you give them that during the holidays, they’ll be happy as can be.