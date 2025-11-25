13 Movies to Watch Over the Holiday Where the Dog Doesn’t Die

If you’re reading this website, there’s a good chance you love a good dog movie. But that means you also know the risk that comes every time a dog graces the silver screen: There’s a chance they’ll go the way of Old Yeller before the credits roll.

From Marley and Me to just about any horror movie with a dog in its cast, it’s a challenge to partake in dog cinema without dodging emotional landmines. (There’s even a website, doesthedogdie.com opens in new tab , to help you avoid the trauma.) Luckily, we put together a list of canine features that are safe to stream, no trigger warnings needed. This bunch below is perfect for holiday streaming, with the family or solo, from nostalgic rewatches to recent comedies, and a few introspective dramas.

Merv

While this dog-centric rom-com doesn’t come out until December 10, it’s officially on our holiday watch list. Starring Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox, the Amazon Prime streamer tells the story of a newly broken-up couple who reunite (platonically) to cheer up their dog Merv, whom they believe is taking the break-up to heart. But is fussing over Merv’s wellbeing just a ruse to pursue their lingering feelings for each other? It��’s a perfect will-they-won’t-they set up, with the bonus of being centered around a cute scruffy Terrier mix, played by a real-life dog actor named Gus.

Good Boy

Typically, if there’s a dog in a horror movie, it means the pup is not long for the screen. As a big horror and dog fan, I loathe this trope. Thankfully, there’s Good Boy opens in new tab to turn it on its head: a 2025 horror release where the dog not only makes it out unscathed but stars in the film, which is told entirely from his perspective. (Horror’s first “final dog opens in new tab ”?!) The result is an engrossing indie starring Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever (played by film director Ben Leonberg’s actual pup), who navigates his dad’s deteriorating health and mental state while they’re cooped up together in a haunted country home. While real-life Indy wasn’t actually nominated for any best actor awards, the dog’s performance is convincing and mesmerizing and marks the film as a trailblazer for the genre.

Beethoven

The 1992 John Hughes family comedy still has the juice. Watching the adorably mischievous Saint Bernard, Beethoven, torture the family patriarch (played by Charles Grodin, whose perfectly smarmy face contorts in distaste at the pup’s every turn), is absolutely delightful. It makes for an entertaining and nostalgic rewatch for aging millennials and a new treat to show to the next generation(s).

Strays

If you’ve ever imagined your dog having a filthy mouth — and even ventriloquized them to curse and say amusingly unsavory things — you’ll love Strays, which brings this fantasy to life. The raunchy comedy stars a pack of stray dogs (voiced by the likes of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and more) who team up to teach one of their former human parents a lesson. Shenanigans ensue (like a scene where they accidentally eat magic mushrooms and hallucinate each other as animated creatures), and the whole thing is a blast.

Moonstruck

When you think of Moonstruck, the classic Italian-American love story starring Nicholas Cage and Cher, you probably don’t associate it with the canon of dog movies. But hear me out. Every time I rewatch the iconic New York City film, I’m struck (pun intended) by how the dogs steal the show. The pack of scruffy mutts who belong to the Castorini grandfather (known as “Old Man”), are shown racing down the stairs or going on moonlit walks along the Brooklyn waterfront, where they howl together opens in new tab at the moon. They’re merely supporting players, but they add a little sprinkle of canine magic, and the film wouldn’t be the same without them.

Isle of Dogs

A gem from the later years of the Wes Anderson canon, this stop-motion animated feature depicts a pack of iconic-looking scruffy strays who have been quarantined on Trash Island in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki after an outbreak of dog flu. When the Japanese mayor’s nephew, Atari, comes to Trash Island in search of his missing dog Spots, the rough-and-tumble gang band together to help find him.

Best in Show

The laugh-out-loud cult comedy from Christopher Guest never disappoints, no matter how many times you’ve seen it (and if it's your first viewing, well, you’re in for a good time). A mockumentary about the world of Westminster-esque dog competitions, the film features plenty of elite dog contenders, but the real stars are their eccentric, dog-obsessed humans, and it skewers “dog people” like no film before it. While the depictions of wacky show-dog parents are largely caricatures, you’ll likely see hints of yourself in them.