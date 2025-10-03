The Dog Is the Hero in *Good Boy*—a Welcome Change for a Horror Film · Kinship

The Dog Is the Hero in Good Boy—a Welcome Change for a Horror Film

And everyone wants to know if the hero survives.

by Laura Bradley
October 3, 2025
A loyal dog moves to a rural family home with his owner, only to discover supernatural forces lurking in the shadows.
Courtesy of Ben Leonberg, Independent Film Company, and Shudder

Warning: This article contains spoilers, and answers the burning question of whether or not the dog survives.

Whenever a dog shows up in a movie, I immediately get nervous. From the moment I learn the adorable pooch’s name, my stomach churns with dread, like a squeaky toy that’s fallen prey to a particularly tenacious set of jaws. 

You know why. We all know why. And so does the new horror movie Good Boy, which premiered at South by Southwest in March and hits theaters Oct. 3. A story told completely from the dog’s perspective, this film plays on one of our most deeply conditioned expectations: Whether it’s a horror movie, an earnest coming-of-age story, or a romantic newlyweds pic, chances are, if we spend any amount of time getting to know the canine best friend, it’s because they’ll soon be dead. 

Thank God that Indy, the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever we follow throughout the film, is far more than a sidekick. For once in a horror movie, the dog is not the villain or helpless fodder for an early jumpscare. Instead, this pup is a full-fledged protagonist — and you can see that from how the film is made.

