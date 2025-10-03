The Dog Is the Hero in Good Boy—a Welcome Change for a Horror Film

Warning: This article contains spoilers, and answers the burning question of whether or not the dog survives.

Whenever a dog shows up in a movie, I immediately get nervous. From the moment I learn the adorable pooch’s name, my stomach churns with dread, like a squeaky toy that’s fallen prey to a particularly tenacious set of jaws.

You know why. We all know why. And so does the new horror movie Good Boy, which premiered at South by Southwest in March and hits theaters Oct. 3. A story told completely from the dog’s perspective, this film plays on one of our most deeply conditioned expectations: Whether it’s a horror movie opens in new tab , an earnest coming-of-age story opens in new tab , or a romantic newlyweds pic opens in new tab , chances are, if we spend any amount of time getting to know the canine best friend, it’s because they’ll soon be dead.

Thank God that Indy, the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever we follow throughout the film, is far more than a sidekick. For once in a horror movie, the dog is not the villain opens in new tab or helpless fodder opens in new tab for an early jumpscare. Instead, this pup is a full-fledged protagonist — and you can see that from how the film is made.