The 20 Most Popular Dog Names of 2024

When it comes to pop culture, our pups’ name tags reflect the wild year. The dog name Brat is up 31 percent in popularity — kind of a perfect name for a spoiled puppy. Taylor Swift is trending up 461 percent as she finishes up her two-year-long Eras Tour. Jisoo, the name of a member of the Korean girl group Blackpink, is up 361 percent. Some more common first names launched in popularity too, with Renee (as in Rapp) growing 39 percent, and Sabrina (as in Carpenter) up seven percent. And for the first time, after a year of public turmoil for the high-profile couple, Bennifer made the list...though maybe those pups were named a little too optimistically.

But when it comes to the top dog names of 2024, the Rover list reveals that there’s nothing better than a true classic. Below are the top 10 girl dog names and top 10 boy dog names of 2024.

The top 10 male dog names of 2024

10. Duke

Like the college? Like the royalty? Like the tiny shorts? Whatever the inspiration, this one’s a classic.

9. Leo

Happy belated 50th birthday to Leonardo DiCaprio, whose nickname remains a puppy favorite.

8. Bear

A nod to Jeremy Allen White? Maybe not... but the name Jeremy was up 26 percent this year.

7. Rocky

A perfect name for Boxers.

6. Teddy

As in, an adorable cuddly bear? This tracks.

5. Buddy

Obviously. Your pup is your BFF.

4. Cooper

Funny enough, the full name Bradley Cooper was trending up 261 percent this year.

3. Milo

Derived from the Latin Miles, a name meaning “soldier,” Milo’s a sweet monicker for a protective type. If your dog’s more of a softy, the Germanic word “milo” means “the great merciful” — so really, any pup can make this work.

2. Max

For the second year in a row, Max has been ousted from the top spot — a position the name held for a decade.

1. Charlie

This year, Charlie kept its rank as the most popular name for male dogs.

The top 10 female dog names of 2024

10. Bailey

Fun fact: This name is derived from the word “bailiff,” but it can also mean “berry clearing.” Whatever your pup’s day job, it’s a cute pick.

9. Coco

A perfect pick for those chocolate-colored pups.

8. Sadie

Another classic. It’s simply adorable to call out at the dog park.

7. Zoe

From the Greek for “life,” for the puppy who gives you yours.

6. Lola

Pet parents love a four-letter L name — just wait ’til you see the rest of this list.

5. Lily

A sweet, floral name for cuddly pups.

4. Lucy

We all love Lucy.

3. Daisy

Yet another flower — a slightly more popular one.

2. Bella

With a new Twilight animated series set to premiere on Netflix in the next couple of years, Bella might be able to move to the top spot. For now, it’s once again runner-up.

1. Luna

The final four-letter L-name. For the third year in a row, Luna is the most popular female dog name.