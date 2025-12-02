The Best Interactive Dog Toys—Reviewed
For when you can’t be on call for playtime 24/7.
Share Article
As dog lovers, one of life’s great pleasures is watching pups play their hearts out. Ultimately, their excitement and entertainment are, in turn, entertaining for us. There’s no denying, though, that some days allow for more time to play than others.
On days when pet parents have less time to engage with their four-legged friends, interactive dog toys can feel like a godsend. Unfamiliar with the concept? Interactive dog toys come in two primary categories: battery-operated and manual. Battery-operated interactive dog toys include rechargeable balls, bones, and plush toys, while manual interactive dog toys refer to feeder puzzles, snuffle mats, and bungees.
Regardless of the type of interactive dog toy, the goal is the same: mental stimulation. By engaging with these toys, dogs use their brains and problem-solving skills, which in turn helps to soothe anxiety, reduce barking, and mitigate unwanted behaviors. Need we say more? To see how game-changing these gadgets can be for yourself (and your pup), consider adding one, two, or a few of the best interactive dog toys from our top 10 picks of the litter.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
The top 10 Kinship reviewed interactive dog toys
Best interactive ball: PetDroid Interactive Dog Ballopens in new tab
Most durable ball: Cheerble Smart Interactive Dog Toy opens in new tab
Best tug-and-chase dog toy: QGI Random Path Electric Rolling Dog Toy opens in new tab
Best hybrid interactive feeder toy: Woof Pupsicle Starter Packopens in new tab
Best slow feeder: Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow Feeder opens in new tab
Best snuffle mat: Vivifying Snuffle Matopens in new tab
Best treat puzzle: Outward Hound Dog Hide N Slide Dog Toyopens in new tab
Best plush interactive dog toy: Hyper Pet Doggie Tailopens in new tab
Best interactive dog bone: Wickedbone Dog opens in new tab
Best interactive tree rope: Jolly Pets Tree Tugger Rope Tug Dog Toyopens in new tab
How to choose the interactive dog toy that is right for you
Size: Interactive dog toys don’t typically come in different sizes. With that in mind, use your own judgment to determine if a ball is too small for your large dog’s mouth or too big for your puppy’s.
Safety: Interactive dog toys are designed to keep your pup occupied for hours on end. That doesn’t mean you should leave them home alone with these toys, though. Even the safest toys run the risk of becoming a choking hazard. Proper use aside, when it comes to the safety of interactive dog toys, consider your pup’s normal habits. If they’re a big chewer, veer away from toys that can easily be shredded. If they’re not super coordinated, perhaps skip bungee toys that could knock them on their bum. Again, use your best judgment.
Type: Remember, interactive dog toys come in battery-operated and manual options. The right interactive dog toy for you depends on your their reward system. If they’re food-driven, a manual snuffle mat or feeding puzzle is ideal. If they’re play-driven, a battery-operated ball or bone will capture their attention and hold it.
Price: As with all things in life, interactive dog toys are sold at a variety of price points. That means no matter your budget, you’re bound to find a toy worth treating your dog to. In other words, don’t feel like you have to splurge to get in on the interactive dog toy trend.
Best interactive ball
Pros
Rolling and crazy bouncing mode
Battery lasts for up to four hours of continuous play
Affordable
Cons
Not chew-proof
Overall review
“This is a great self-entertaining toy! We gave it as a gift for our doodle the day after I had wrist surgery, and would not be able to play as much with her. This ball was perfect! She loved chasing it and figured out quickly she could nose it, and it started back up. It’s rechargeable so no batteries to deal with.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4
Most durable ball
Pros
Battery lasts for up to three and a half hours of continuous play
Normal, passive, and gentle play mode
Can purchase a replacement ball on its own
Cons
Pricey for a ball
Some shoppers report that it’s not chew-proof
Overall review
“Absolutely 100 percent the best thing I have ever gotten my dog! She plays with it nonstop. She’s a chihuahua but is able to pick it up. It lasts about two days before needing a charge. Charges within 90 minutes. My dog stares at it the entire time it’s charging. Great size and durable enough to throw down the hall. If you love your pup, get it!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4
Best tug-and-chase dog toy
Pros
Motion activated
Slow and fast play modes
Rope attachment for added entertainment
Up to two hours of continuous play
Affordable
Cons
Not suitable for excessive chewers
Overall review
“I have three dogs trying to share this toy. They all react differently to it. Nonetheless, I think I’m entertained watching them interact with it. One of my dogs seems annoyed that it moves on its own. She growls at it and holds it in place with her paw. The other one looks at it like it’s demon-possessed and then goes after it. My last dog seems like he is super impressed with the technology of a self-moving toy. I recommend it!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.2
Best hybrid interactive feeder toy
Pros
Manual interactive dog toy — no batteries or charging required
Fillable treat design
Mess-free frozen treat pop
Cons
Pricier (but longer lifespan overall)
Overall review
“As a pet parent to my lovely dog who struggles with separation anxiety, finding products that keep her engaged and calm while I'm away has always been a priority. That’s where the WOOF Starter Pack has made a significant difference in our lives. This fillable dog treat ball has been nothing short of a miracle for Riley. It’s not just a toy; it’s a distraction that keeps her engaged for hours. I fill it with her favorite treats, and she’s instantly focused on getting every last bit out. This has been especially helpful in managing her separation anxiety, giving her something positive to focus on when I’m not home.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.2
Best slow feeder
Pros
Two difficulty levels
Flip and slider lids for extra brain-teasing
Jam-free design
Works with all kibble sizes
Cons
Hand-wash only
Overall review
“I bought the Potaroma Dog Puzzle Toy because I wanted something to keep my dogs mentally stimulated and also slow down their eating. So far, it’s been a really fun addition to their routine. My dogs are still figuring it out, but they get so excited whenever I bring it out. It keeps them focused and entertained longer than most toys we’ve tried, which is exactly what I was hoping for. I also like that there are two levels of difficulty, so once they master the first stage, I can make it more challenging.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.4
Best snuffle mat
Pros
Eight different areas to hide treats
Machine-washable (Throw in a delicates bag for extra care)
Affordable
Cons
Not suitable for aggressive chewers
Overall review
“My dog loves this thing! It keeps her busy for a good 45 minutes if she gets distracted. We use it to hide her food because she swallows it whole when we feed her in a bowl. So this has slowed her eating wayyyy down and has helped immensely in keeping her occupied.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.2
Best treat puzzle
Pros
Intermediate slider puzzle for enhanced engagement
Made with durable plastic
Compatible with all kibble sizes
Affordable
Cons
Hand-wash only
Overall review
“Our girl does hippity-hops when we bring out this puzzle. She loves it. Every time she becomes proficient in one level, we make it harder. But she's always a winner. When she’s feeling antsy or stressed, we use it to break her mood and refocus. It can be washed. It’s sturdy and doesn't accidentally slide or move. Most of her favorite foods and even regular kibble fit in the openings. I recommend.” —Chewy reviewer
Review rating: 4.4
Best plush interactive dog toy
Pros
Wiggles and barks to entice pups
Engages dogs’ innate prey drive
Affordable
Replacement covers available
Cons
Requires three AAA batteries
Not for aggressive chewers
Overall review
“Definitely noisy, definitely high-pitched, but definitely so much fun for my golden retrievers! They absolutely love it!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 3.8