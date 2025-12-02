The Best Interactive Dog Toys—Reviewed

As dog lovers, one of life’s great pleasures is watching pups play their hearts out. Ultimately, their excitement and entertainment are, in turn, entertaining for us. There’s no denying, though, that some days allow for more time to play than others.

On days when pet parents have less time to engage with their four-legged friends, interactive dog toys can feel like a godsend. Unfamiliar with the concept? Interactive dog toys come in two primary categories: battery-operated and manual. Battery-operated interactive dog toys include rechargeable balls, bones, and plush toys, while manual interactive dog toys refer to feeder puzzles, snuffle mats, and bungees.

Regardless of the type of interactive dog toy, the goal is the same: mental stimulation. By engaging with these toys, dogs use their brains and problem-solving skills, which in turn helps to soothe anxiety, reduce barking, and mitigate unwanted behaviors. Need we say more? To see how game-changing these gadgets can be for yourself (and your pup), consider adding one, two, or a few of the best interactive dog toys from our top 10 picks of the litter.

The top 10 Kinship reviewed interactive dog toys

How to choose the interactive dog toy that is right for you

Size: Interactive dog toys don’t typically come in different sizes. With that in mind, use your own judgment to determine if a ball is too small for your large dog’s mouth or too big for your puppy’s.

Safety: Interactive dog toys are designed to keep your pup occupied for hours on end. That doesn’t mean you should leave them home alone with these toys, though. Even the safest toys run the risk of becoming a choking hazard. Proper use aside, when it comes to the safety of interactive dog toys, consider your pup’s normal habits. If they’re a big chewer, veer away from toys that can easily be shredded. If they’re not super coordinated, perhaps skip bungee toys that could knock them on their bum. Again, use your best judgment.

Type: Remember, interactive dog toys come in battery-operated and manual options. The right interactive dog toy for you depends on your their reward system. If they’re food-driven, a manual snuffle mat or feeding puzzle is ideal. If they’re play-driven, a battery-operated ball or bone will capture their attention and hold it.

Price: As with all things in life, interactive dog toys are sold at a variety of price points. That means no matter your budget, you’re bound to find a toy worth treating your dog to. In other words, don’t feel like you have to splurge to get in on the interactive dog toy trend.

Best interactive ball

opens in new tab PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball opens in new tab $ 25 $ 15 $ 15 The PetDroid Interactive Dog Ball is beloved by over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. The USB-rechargeable ball comes with rolling and crazy bouncing modes to entice dogs to chase and play with ease. Best of all, it’s waterproof, so it can be used inside and out. That said, it’s not fully durable against chewing, so proceed with caution if you have an aggressive chewer on your hands. $15 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Rolling and crazy bouncing mode

Battery lasts for up to four hours of continuous play

Affordable

Cons

Not chew-proof

Overall review

“This is a great self-entertaining toy! We gave it as a gift for our doodle the day after I had wrist surgery, and would not be able to play as much with her. This ball was perfect! She loved chasing it and figured out quickly she could nose it, and it started back up. It’s rechargeable so no batteries to deal with.” —Amazon reviewer

Most durable ball

Pros

Battery lasts for up to three and a half hours of continuous play

Normal, passive, and gentle play mode

Can purchase a replacement ball on its own

Cons

Pricey for a ball

Some shoppers report that it’s not chew-proof

Overall review

“Absolutely 100 percent the best thing I have ever gotten my dog! She plays with it nonstop. She’s a chihuahua but is able to pick it up. It lasts about two days before needing a charge. Charges within 90 minutes. My dog stares at it the entire time it’s charging. Great size and durable enough to throw down the hall. If you love your pup, get it!” —Amazon reviewer

Best tug-and-chase dog toy

Pros

Motion activated

Slow and fast play modes

Rope attachment for added entertainment

Up to two hours of continuous play

Affordable

Cons

Not suitable for excessive chewers

Overall review

“I have three dogs trying to share this toy. They all react differently to it. Nonetheless, I think I’m entertained watching them interact with it. One of my dogs seems annoyed that it moves on its own. She growls at it and holds it in place with her paw. The other one looks at it like it’s demon-possessed and then goes after it. My last dog seems like he is super impressed with the technology of a self-moving toy. I recommend it!” —Amazon reviewer

Best hybrid interactive feeder toy

opens in new tab Woof Pupsicle Starter Pack opens in new tab $ 45 The Woof Pupsicle Starter Pack is adored by hundreds of Amazon shoppers for its smart design that traps saliva while offering pups a tantalizing, healthy, frozen treat. The Woof Pupsicle Refill Pops come in the Starter Kit and can be purchased separately. Once your pup finishes their treat — which can keep them occupied for hours, by the way — simply unscrew the device and wash it by hand. $45 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Manual interactive dog toy — no batteries or charging required

Fillable treat design

Mess-free frozen treat pop

Cons

Pricier (but longer lifespan overall)

Overall review

“As a pet parent to my lovely dog who struggles with separation anxiety, finding products that keep her engaged and calm while I'm away has always been a priority. That’s where the WOOF Starter Pack has made a significant difference in our lives. This fillable dog treat ball has been nothing short of a miracle for Riley. It’s not just a toy; it’s a distraction that keeps her engaged for hours. I fill it with her favorite treats, and she’s instantly focused on getting every last bit out. This has been especially helpful in managing her separation anxiety, giving her something positive to focus on when I’m not home.” —Amazon reviewer

Best slow feeder

opens in new tab Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow Feeder opens in new tab $ 33 $ 25 $ 25 If your dog tends to wolf down their meals, the Potaroma Dog Puzzle Slow Feeder will make them really work for their food. The device holds kibble in the main compartment, which is touch-activated to dispense into flip and slider-lid offshoot compartments that your dog then has to find. It’s endlessly entertaining not only for them, but for pet parents watching them figure it out, too. $25 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Two difficulty levels

Flip and slider lids for extra brain-teasing

Jam-free design

Works with all kibble sizes

Cons

Hand-wash only

Overall review

“I bought the Potaroma Dog Puzzle Toy because I wanted something to keep my dogs mentally stimulated and also slow down their eating. So far, it’s been a really fun addition to their routine. My dogs are still figuring it out, but they get so excited whenever I bring it out. It keeps them focused and entertained longer than most toys we’ve tried, which is exactly what I was hoping for. I also like that there are two levels of difficulty, so once they master the first stage, I can make it more challenging.” —Amazon reviewer

Best snuffle mat

opens in new tab Vivifying Snuffle Mat opens in new tab $ 20 $ 16 $ 16 Some dogs go nuts for snuffle mats—AKA felt play mats designed to hide treats or full meals. If your dog has a heavy food drive but chows down too quickly, the Vivifying Snuffle Mat opens in new tab is a popular pick to explore the manual interactive dog toy category. It features eight different types of hiding places, not to mention many fabric folds to nestle kibble and treats. When they’re done using it, simply toss it in the wash on gentle cycle. $16 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Eight different areas to hide treats

Machine-washable (Throw in a delicates bag for extra care)

Affordable

Cons

Not suitable for aggressive chewers

Overall review

“My dog loves this thing! It keeps her busy for a good 45 minutes if she gets distracted. We use it to hide her food because she swallows it whole when we feed her in a bowl. So this has slowed her eating wayyyy down and has helped immensely in keeping her occupied.” —Amazon reviewer

Best treat puzzle

opens in new tab Outward Hound Dog Hide N Slide Dog Toy opens in new tab $ 27 $ 15 $ 15 Quick-witted dogs may be able to breeze through snuffle mats. To make them think a little harder, try the Outward Hound Dog Hide N Slide Dog Toy. Pet parents can hide treats in the slide compartments, which the pup must then push to the fin-covered wells to retrieve. It’s an exercise in critical thinking and a treat for humans watching their pups decipher the design. (Just be sure to keep an eye on them while using it because some impatient pups may try to gnaw off the treat covers. My Jack Russell Terrier / Chihuahua, Cash, certainly did.) $15 at Chewy opens in new tab

Pros

Intermediate slider puzzle for enhanced engagement

Made with durable plastic

Compatible with all kibble sizes

Affordable

Cons

Hand-wash only

Overall review

“Our girl does hippity-hops when we bring out this puzzle. She loves it. Every time she becomes proficient in one level, we make it harder. But she's always a winner. When she’s feeling antsy or stressed, we use it to break her mood and refocus. It can be washed. It’s sturdy and doesn't accidentally slide or move. Most of her favorite foods and even regular kibble fit in the openings. I recommend.” —Chewy reviewer

Best plush interactive dog toy

opens in new tab Hyper Pet Doggie Tail opens in new tab $ 18 Dogs who go wild for plush toys and squirrels in their yard will lose it over the Hyper Pet Doggie Tail. The fluffy, automatic interactive dog toy wiggles and barks for hours on end. When play time is over, simply flip the switch off. $18 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Wiggles and barks to entice pups

Engages dogs’ innate prey drive

Affordable

Replacement covers available

Cons

Requires three AAA batteries

Not for aggressive chewers

Overall review

“Definitely noisy, definitely high-pitched, but definitely so much fun for my golden retrievers! They absolutely love it!” —Amazon reviewer

