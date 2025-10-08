Mental Stimulation for Dogs: Best Activities and Exercises
Get out those puzzles!
In This Article:
How to Provide Mental Stimulation for Dogs Importance of Mental Stimulation for Dogs How to Know If Your Dog Is Bored Types of Mental Stimulation Best Activities for Mental Stimulation Frequently Asked Questions
Keeping your dog’s mind engaged is crucial to keeping them happy and healthy. A dog who has proper mental stimulation will typically be well-behaved, calm, and content. If you find your dog getting into a lot of trouble, being disruptive, destroying things around the house, or they seem very hyper, then giving their mind what it needs to stay engaged is super important.
How to provide mental stimulation for dogs
Providing the right stimulation for your pup is very specific to that individual dog. Just like each human enjoys certain types of exercise, certain dogs enjoy different types of mental stimulation better than others. Keeping your dog’s brain active means that you are allowing them to partake in behaviors that bring them back to their roots before they were domesticated. Allowing them to sniff, dig, and search are great ways to start.