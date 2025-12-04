Your Pet Can’t Stand When You Play These Popular Christmas Songs

They get you in the holiday spirit, but your dog, not so much.

It’s December, and all our favorite (and least favorite) Christmas tunes are blasting through every car radio and CVS speaker. We all have our opinions about which songs get us in the holiday spirit and which make us long for the New Year — but you might not consider that your dog does, too. So, the music pros at Fanatix opens in new tab released a list of the most and least stressful Christmas songs for dogs.

Studies have found that certain music can do wonders for chilling out a dog. In one study, opens in new tab dogs showed significantly calmer behavior during grooming sessions when they were listening to classical music. On the other hand, heavy metal made them even more anxious. Songs with a tempo of 50-60 beats per minute (BPM) are most helpful, especially if they have low percussive elements — music with these qualities can decrease cortisol levels opens in new tab (the stress hormone) in pups.

Generally, popular music has been shown to have opens in new tab a neutral effect on a dog’s behavior, and no one’s measured exactly how pups respond to Christmas music. That said, knowing what we know about a dog’s preference for a slower BPM, here are the twenty songs most and least likely to cause distress.

The 10 most stressful Christmas songs for dogs

If you’re a fan of these songs, you might want to wear headphones around your pup.

10. “Where Are You Christmas?” by Faith Hill — 168 BPM

You probably know this song from the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. It’s a classic, but your dog may not approve of the Faith Hill version.

9. “We Wish You The Merriest” by Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Fred Waring — 169 BPM

Look, we’re not going to tell you to shut off Bing Crosby at Christmastime. Just move your dog to another room.

8. “Holiday Road – Spotify Singles Holiday” by Kesha — 170 BPM

You probably don’t think of Kesha when you think of the holidays. Neither does your dog.

7. “Driving Home for Christmas” by Chris Rea — 180 BPM

If your pup hears this jingle at the dog park, they’ll want to be driving home.

6. “Please Come Home for Christmas – 2013 Remaster” by the Eagles — 183

You may love a ‘70s throwback. Your pup? Not so much.

5. “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo 12/24 - Instrumental” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 186 BPM

Ah, yes, the famous, energetic medley of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and “Carol of the Bells.” It might get you head-banging in the car, but it’ll probably stress out your pet.

4. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande — 192 BPM

Don’t worry — if you’re committed to raising a canine Arianator, there are plenty of slower tracks you can play them.

3. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams — 202 BPM

Another classic your pup might want to skip.

2. “Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)” by The Andrews Sisters — 203 BPM

In a tie for second is this jaunty, sunshine-y favorite.

2. “Merry Christmas Everyone” by Shakin’ Stevens — 203 BPM

You probably could have guessed that a band with “Shakin’” in the title isn’t the best choice for your pup’s nerves.

1. “Last Christmas” by Wham! — 206 BPM

And finally, the most stressful Christmas song for dogs: “Last Christmas.” We know — it’s a favorite for many. You can always play it at half speed.

The 10 least stressful Christmas songs for dogs

None of the popular hits fall into the recommended 50-60 BPM range, but these slower-paced songs may be a little less anxiety-inducing than others.

10. “O Holy Night – Spotify Singles Holiday” by Ravyn Lenae — 84 BPM

A true classic you can enjoy with your dog.

9. “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli — 82 BPM

Your dog was sold on “Celine Dion,” and then sold again on “Andrew Bocelli.” Taste.

8. “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Gene Autry — 80 BPM

This one’s pretty much impossible not to sing along to. Feel free to do so in your dog’s presence.

7. “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes — 77 BPM

There’s no better line than “We’re snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be” to listen to in your dog’s company.

6. “Frosty The Snowman” by The Ronettes — 77 BPM

Another relaxing win for The Ronettes!

5. “Christmas Time Is Here – Vocal” by Vince Guaraldi — 75 BPM

A slow, soothing favorite for the ages.

4. “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” by Nat King Cole — 73 BPM

If the title doesn’t ring a bell, this is the one that starts with “chestnuts roasting on an open fire” — a great choice for serenading your dog.

3. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Bing Crosby — 73 BPM

Your dog hears what you hear, and they love it.

2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee — 67 BPM

Preferring a slow tune doesn’t mean your pup can’t rock out this season.

1. “Carol of the Bells (From Home Alone Soundtrack)” — 47 BPM

Maybe they don’t dig the Trans Siberian Orchestra’s version, but this slower pick from the Home Alone soundtrack is the #1 least stressful song for dogs.