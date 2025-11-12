Kinship Survey Reveals Over Half of Americans Will Travel With Pets This Holiday Season

And more holiday travel trends —including how much money people are dropping to bring their pets along.

The holidays are approaching, which means it’s time to pull up our budgeting apps, call up the pet sitter, count our Delta points, and do the tricky work of finalizing our travel plans. For those traveling long distances to spend time with family and friends — or just taking a Christmas with the Kranks-style vacation away from the snow — there are a lot of factors to consider… especially when it comes to our pets.

Emotionally and financially, our dogs and cats — as perfect as they may be — add a lot to our plate during the holiday season. From researching pet-friendly transportation modes to managing guilt during times of separation, people deal with the added stress in different ways. A new survey by Kinship discovered some surprising pet parent holiday travel trends.

Who’s traveling with their pets?

Despite the challenges it poses, the majority of pet parents (54%) plan to bring their pets along on their travels. That said, very few are willing to brave air travel; 51% are traveling by car, while only 3% are taking planes.

Millennials are most likely to travel with their pets; 56% of respondents plan to. Gen Z are next most likely (51%), followed by Gen X (49%). Only 40% of Boomers plan to bring their pet along.