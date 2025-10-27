10 Best Dog-Friendly Luxury Hotels Where You and Your Pet Can Get Pampered · Kinship

10 Best Dog-Friendly Luxury Hotels Where You and Your Pet Can Get Pampered

You both deserve to vacation like a royal.

by Rebecca Norris
October 27, 2025
Dog at a Virgin Hotel in Chicago.
Photo Courtesy of @virginhotelschi

You give your dog the world, obviously (do they deserve anything less?). They get regular exercise, a luxe grooming routine, and all the very best perks life has to offer. Of course, when we say that, we mean luxury hotel suites.

While many hotels have yet to catch on to just how important pet-friendly policies are, there are quite a few that have set the bar for what it means to spoil pooches. Here, explore our list of the 10 best dog-friendly hotels with luxury pet hospitality in the United States.

Our best dog-friendly hotels with luxury pet hospitality

The Sanctuary Beach Resort — Monterey, California

Dreaming of a serene seaside vacation with your pup(s)? The Sanctuary Beach Resort in Monterey (we can practically hear the Big Little Lies theme song) is the most picture-perfect, dog-friendly luxury property destination of all. Nestled along 19 acres of jaw-dropping Pacific shoreline, The Sanctuary Beach Resort welcomes people and pups with high-quality amenities that leave a lasting impression.

In addition to stunning, spacious rooms and suites for everyone to unwind comfortably within, the resort caters to doggos with treats the moment they pad into the lobby, cushy beds to sprawl out on, and microfiber robes to relax in (yes, robes!).

