10 Best Dog-Friendly Luxury Hotels Where You and Your Pet Can Get Pampered
You both deserve to vacation like a royal.
Share Article
You give your dog the world, obviously (do they deserve anything less?). They get regular exercise, a luxe grooming routine, and all the very best perks life has to offer. Of course, when we say that, we mean luxury hotel suites.
While many hotels have yet to catch on to just how important pet-friendly policies are, there are quite a few that have set the bar for what it means to spoil pooches. Here, explore our list of the 10 best dog-friendly hotels with luxury pet hospitality in the United States.
Our best dog-friendly hotels with luxury pet hospitality
The Sanctuary Beach Resortopens in new tab in California
The Brown Palace Hotelopens in new tab in Colorado
Virgin Hotels Chicagoopens in new tab in Illinois
Hotel Monteleoneopens in new tab in Louisiana
Fairmont Copley Plazaopens in new tab in Massachusetts
The Plaza Hotelopens in new tab in New York
Riggs DCopens in new tab in Washington, D.C.
Keswick Hallopens in new tab in Virginia
Thompson Savannahopens in new tab in Georgia
The Sanctuary Beach Resort — Monterey, California
Dreaming of a serene seaside vacation with your pup(s)? The Sanctuary Beach Resortopens in new tab in Monterey (we can practically hear the Big Little Lies theme song) is the most picture-perfect, dog-friendly luxury property destination of all. Nestled along 19 acres of jaw-dropping Pacific shoreline, The Sanctuary Beach Resort welcomes people and pups with high-quality amenities that leave a lasting impression.
In addition to stunning, spacious rooms and suites for everyone to unwind comfortably within, the resort caters to doggos with treats the moment they pad into the lobby, cushy beds to sprawl out on, and microfiber robes to relax in (yes, robes!).