The 10 Best Dog-Friendly Hidden Gem Beaches in America

A beach vacation always sounds like a good idea, but the reality is that many shorelines aren’t all they’re chalked up to be — between fighting for a place to stick your umbrella, paying exorbitant fees for local hotels, and (worst of all) potentially being forced to leave your dog at home, sometimes it barely feels worth the trek. But sometimes you find a perfect hidden gem and the beach day is as blissful as you had imagined.

As any true oceanophile will tell you, that day (or two…or three…) at the beach is exactly what the doctor ordered — for both you and your dog. HomeToGo dug into their database to find the 10 best dog friendly beaches, where humans and pups alike can leave refreshed. Below are some of the best spots for you and your pup to catch some sunshine this summer.

The top 10 best dog-friendly beaches

HomeToGo ranked waterfront locations with at least one dog-friendly beach on three criteria: hidden gem score (locations with lowest search volumes during popular summer vacation times), visitor satisfaction score, and accommodation affordability. In other words, none of these beaches will be overly crowded or break the bank — and they’re all loved by visiting pets and humans alike.

10. Rutherford Beach, Louisiana

For pets and people who prefer some true solo time, Rutherford Beach is the place to be; it’s a rare find, with a hidden gem score of 9.65. Dogs are allowed to run free off-leash along the secluded shoreline. Visitors say opens in a new tab it’s a great place to collect seashells and watch birds — it’s also perfect for campers, complete with porta potties, picnic tables, and a shower.

9. Bandon Beach, Oregon

If your pup’s a true appreciator of beauty, it doesn’t get better than Bandon. The beach is complete with a lighthouse, blue waters, and breathtaking rock formations like the legendary Face Rock. opens in a new tab While certain areas have pet restrictions in order to protect the local wildlife, the gorgeous Bandon State Natural Area and Bullards Beach allow on-leash pups. Bandon is in a four-way tie for the highest visitor satisfaction score on this list, at 9.62.

8. Double Bluff Beach, Washington

This quiet, sandy beach o n southern Whidbey Island has views of the snow-topped Olympic mountains and plenty of space for pups to roam. Dogs can run off-leash for miles on this beach — and as a bonus to their paws, the sand is softer than most beaches in the area. It has a hidden gem score of 9.49, but on windy days, you might see a kite surfer or two.

7. Pacific City Beach, Oregon

In case you haven’t noticed a pattern, the Pacific Northwest is a vacationing doggie’s heaven. At Pacific City Beach, there’s a variety of terrain for on-leash dogs to explore, from sandy shorelines to sand dunes to rock formations. As a bonus for humans, the neighboring town offers a variety of dog-friendly breweries and wineries. Pacific City Beach is another winner of the four-way tie, with a satisfaction score of 9.62 — and it won’t break the bank, with an affordability score of 9.19.

6. Ocean Springs East Beach, Mississippi

Traveling back down south, a stay at this Jackson County, Mississippi beach is a steal, with an affordability rating of 9.62 and an average nightly stay of $78.46 during the summer season. Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach. Its shallow waters and soft, white sand make it a great place for a stroll with a pup.

5. Rialto Beach, Washington

Aaand...back to the good ol’ PNW. Along with Brandon and Pacific City, Rialto Beach in Olympic National Park has a high visitor satisfaction score at 9.62. Dogs are allowed in certain areas as long as they’re leashed, and only during daylight hours — sorry, no camping here. This beach isn’t one to miss; it’s famous for its driftwood piles, gorgeous rock columns, and variety of marine wildlife.

4. Canova Dog Beach, Florida

Down in Melbourne, Florida, Canova Dog Beach welcomes on-leash dogs. Showers, waste bags, benches, and drinking fountains make this a puppy heaven — and barbecue grills, warm ocean water, and lots of surfing make it a blast for humans, too. This beach has the highest hidden gem score, with a rating of 9.63.

3. Kāhala Beach, Hawaii

Kāhala Beach on Oahu is one of the least busy beaches in the area with a hidden gem score of 9.62 — it’s located in front of a row of gorgeous mansions and usually frequented by residents. The water’s calm in all seasons, perfect for a pup who wants to splash around but isn’t quite the athletic swimmer. Dogs are welcome as long as they are kept on a leash.

2. Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, California

This beach has the highest affordability score on the list at 9.72, with an average nightly cost of $75.90. It’s also the final in the four-point tie for highest visitor satisfaction, with a score of 9.62. Point Isabel offers gorgeous views of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, and the sprawling park offers opportunities for hiking, kayaking, windsurfing, and picnicking. More active dogs will love this spot — plus, they’re allowed to run around off-leash.

1. Agate Beach, California

Drumroll, please...coming in first on the list is Agate Beach in Northern California. If you and your pup are looking for some real alone time, this is the place for you — Agate Beach has a hidden gem score of 10. You read that right: a perfect 10. The visitor satisfaction score is 9.26, and it’s not too pricey, with an accommodation affordability score of 9.42. Leashed dogs are welcome to join you on this beautiful shoreline famous for its beach combing opportunities; the terrain is covered in beautiful shells, gems, and rocks (hence the name). Your pup might not appreciate the pretty stones you stack in your pockets, but they’ll love the two miles of soft, sandy, wide-open terrain.