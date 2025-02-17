Do they taste good? Do they like the texture? Are they just being weird? We have some answers.

At some point in your dog’s life — probably sooner than later — you’ll notice them chewing on a stick. Chewing on non-food items is fairly normal, instinctive behavior, especially for puppies (cue a lament for your favorite pair of Birkenstocks). It keeps dogs busy and helps them expend energy.

More specifically, dogs may chew on sticks when teething, bored, seeking attention, or suffering a nutritional deficiency. However, this behavior isn’t safe and veers into dangerous territory when your puppy or dog starts eating sticks.

Michelle Baker opens in a new tab , founder of, and dog behavior specialist at, Furkids Inc. (a canine daycare and enrichment center), says that although your dog carrying the occasional stick might seem harmless, the reality is that sticks can pose serious medical risks. “Sharp edges can puncture gums. Splinters can get lodged in the throat,” Baker says. “And if swallowed, pieces of wood can cause intestinal blockages or internal injuries.”

This is why it’s important to understand the reason behind why your dog is eating sticks. Once you determine the cause, you can find ways to redirect the behavior towards something less dangerous.

Can dogs eat sticks?

Most dogs can and will eat sticks. But should they? No. Eating sticks can lead to serious issues, such as internal injuries and intestinal blockages. The good news is that once you identify the reason why your dog is exhibiting this potentially dangerous behavior, you can learn how to discourage it.

5 reasons why your dog is eating sticks

Natural instinct

Puppies exploring their environment will eat sticks and other non-food items (such as dirt opens in a new tab and rocks) out of curiosity. To most dogs, the shape and texture of sticks mimic bones and toys. “Dogs explore the world with their eyes, nose, and — most importantly — their mouths,” Baker says. “Sticks, being conveniently scattered across yards and parks, make for easy-to-grab natural toys that many dogs find irresistible. Not only do they provide an outlet for play, but chewing can also help relieve anxiety. Whether it’s a teething five-month-old puppy or a senior dog stressed out by the neighbor’s home renovation project, chewing on a stick can feel like a form of self-soothing.”

Teething

Teething puppies, in particular, enjoy the texture of sticks to soothe their aching gums. From six weeks to six months of age, puppies slowly lose their baby teeth as their permanent teeth start erupting. The process causes discomfort and pain, which triggers their instinct to chew on anything they find.

Colby Julien — a puppy parent, dog behaviorist, and dog trainer at Geo-Sniffing opens in a new tab (an interactive scent-pod discovery game for dogs) — says that between teething and exploration, puppies seem to put everything in their mouths. “Instead of chasing or forcibly removing the stick, which can lead to resource guarding opens in a new tab , you can redirect their attention with something more interesting,” she says.

Boredom

Bored dogs opens in a new tab will find their own fun, which might not be fun for you. “Dogs who lack mental stimulation often seek their own entertainment, and sometimes that means making sticks their chew toy of choice,” Baker says. “Take a look at your pup’s enrichment routine. Are they engaging in interactive play, puzzle feeders, or snuffle mats? If mealtime consists of a basic food bowl and nothing else, switching to more engaging alternatives could curb their urge to turn the backyard into a buffet of bark and branches.”

Attention-seeking

If your dog figures out that you’ll run over and start playing tug-of-war when they start chewing on a stick — well, game on. To avoid reinforcing this attention-seeking behavior, try responding as calmly as possible. Dogs are natural scavengers opens in a new tab and will return from a foray into the woods proudly carrying their latest trophy.

Nutritional deficiency

Your pup may be trying to find something they need in that stick. Poor-quality commercial dog food often contains artificial, non-essential ingredients that can lead to a nutritional deficiency. Homemade diets and an excess of treats can also cause nutrient and mineral imbalances, leading dogs to eat non-food items, a condition called pica. The best way to find out if your dog has a nutritional deficiency is through blood work.

Is it safe for dogs to eat and chew on sticks?

It’s never safe for dogs to chew on sticks. Whatever the reason, dogs and puppies should not chew on sticks opens in a new tab . Splinters can cause oral lacerations, choking, intestinal trauma, and toxicity.

How to discourage your dog from eating sticks

Baker says with a little training (and a few well-timed treat swaps), you can ensure that your pup enjoys their playtime without a potential emergency trip to the vet. Dogs learn that trading sticks for treats or toys is fun. “Encouraging safe chewing habits and offering engaging enrichment alternatives can help redirect your dog’s love for sticks in a safer direction,” she says. “Teaching a strong ‘leave it’ cue can also be a game-changer. This helps your dog learn to let sticks be — before they turn into a splintery snack.”

Provide a safe alternative for chewing.

Safe options for chewing opens in a new tab include pigs’ ears and bully sticks. (A bully stick, in case, you didn’t know is a dried, cured bull’s penis.) Don’t give puppies anything as hard as a bully stick opens in a new tab until they’re at least six months old, because their gums are too sensitive. Avoid plastic bones, rawhide, and marrow bones for dogs of all ages.

When you’re going to an area where your dog might find sticks, Julien advises carrying a toy that your puppy or dog gets only when they’re outside. For puppies, she says, “If you forget the toy, remember everything is novel, so even a leaf or an empty poop bag can redirect. Or call your other dog over to create a distraction. Puppies are easily distracted, so engaging them in play helps them drop the stick voluntarily.” Be patient — some puppies value sticks more than toys, so you may need to experiment with different distractions.

Casually throw the toy far away. And stay calm, she says, because overreacting and reaching for your puppy’s mouth makes the stick a valuable resource. “The hardest part is to stay calm and not overreact. Vets will warn you of the dangers of ingestion, but behaviorists focus on preventing resource guarding,” Julien says. “Not only does grabbing an object make a puppy guard the object, but some might even swallow it. If the stick isn’t [capable of being swallowed], supervise calmly and redirect.”

Exercise your dog.

Exercise is one of the best ways to ensure your dog will be tired enough to avoid temptation, whether the object is a stick or a pair of shoes. If you know that your dog chews on sticks to release energy and cure boredom, investing in more exercise is the best way to discourage your dog from chewing on sticks.

Provide mental stimulation.

Baker says some dogs carry objects in their mouths to manage nervous energy. “It’s their version of a stress ball except, in this case, the ‘ball’ happens to be a tree branch,” she says.

Julien adds that puppies may also chew sticks because they’re overstimulated. “Overstimulated puppies get extra mouthy, and chewing can be a sign they need a nap, not more activity,” she says. “Recognizing when your puppy needs rest can prevent unnecessary chewing.”

Train your dog not to eat sticks.

Baker says if your pup has developed a serious attachment to sticks — one that borders on obsession — it’s time for an intervention. The best approach? A trade-off. “Offer a high-value treat in exchange for the stick, followed by an approved chew toy,” she says. “Praise them enthusiastically for making the swap because — let’s be honest — giving up a good stick is a big deal in the dog world.”

What to do if your dog has eaten a stick

If you suspect your dog has swallowed a stick, do not wait it out. Seek emergency veterinary care immediately. “A lodged or sharp piece of wood could rupture the digestive tract, turning a minor chew session into a life-threatening emergency,” Baker says.

Bottom line

Chewing is a very normal, natural instinct for dogs, and sticks resemble objects we commonly give them such as store-bought bones, antlers, and bully sticks.

Dogs also chew and eat sticks because they’re bored, teething, seeking attention, or trying to satisfy a nutritional deficiency.

FAQs

Why does my dog eat lots of sticks?

Chewing is a natural instinct for dogs. Chewing keeps dogs busy and uses energy. Dogs also chew and eat sticks because they’re teething, bored, seeking attention, or need a nutrient they’re missing in their diets.

Is it OK for my dog to eat sticks?

No, splintered wood can cause oral lacerations, choking, and intestinal trauma. Some types of wood like walnut are toxic to dogs, as are pieces of wood treated with pesticides, fertilizers, or other chemicals.

What do I do if my dog is eating a stick?

Don’t try to grab the stick out of your dog’s mouth, yell at them, or chase them. You’ll only make the stick more enticing. Instead, ask your dog to trade the stick for a treat or toy.

How do I get my dog to stop eating sticks and rocks?

Our job as pet parents is to give our pups the safest items to satisfy their urge to chew. Make sure your dog has a balanced diet, and swap sticks and rocks for high-value treats and toys.

Why does my dog eat rocks?

Eating non-food items is a condition called pica. It can stem from medical, behavioral, and psychological problems, or because of a nutritional deficiency in your dog’s diet. Other conditions that may lead dogs to eat rocks include canine diabetes, parasites, worms, or tumors. Puppies may eat rocks because they’re teething.

