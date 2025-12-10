14 Dog-Friendly Holiday Events to Make December Furry and Bright

So, you’ve chosen the annual holiday pajamas. You’ve bought gifts for all the dog lovers (and actual dogs) in your life. You’ve prepped a holiday-treat-centered scavenger hunt at home. Now all that’s left is filling your social calendar with winter-coded events that you and your favorite pup will love.

The holidays are a time for celebration, and that should include our dogs whenever possible. Whether you’re hitting up the Christmas markets or looking for a good dog parade, chances are there are plenty of ways to make the yuletide gay wherever you call home. But to save you some time, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of some of the best dog-friendly Christmas fêtes across the country.

A couple notes before we jump in. Before you put the dogs in the car, ask yourself this: Do they actually like crowds? Just because an event allows dogs doesn’t mean you should necessarily bring your dog. Dog-friendly venues are great for social pooches who don’t mind crowds and noise, but some dogs would prefer a relaxing day at home. And then, there’s the weather. If it’s super frosty outside, your dog might need a coat.

If it’s snowing, you’re going to want to avoid the salt on the sidewalk and possibly give your dog some protective booties. Whatever you’re thinking about doing, make sure your dog will actually be happy and safe while doing it. Once you’ve confirmed that, you’re ready to party.

Doxie Holiday Parade

December 14; New York City, New York

12:30 p.m.

The Doxie Holiday Parade might not be quite as famous as the Halloween parade in Tompkins Square, but honestly, it should be. Every year, a crowd of snazzily dressed Daschunds gathers in Madison Square Park for the sole purpose of spreading holiday — or howliday — cheer. If your pup can handle crowds, this one is well worth a visit. Just be sure you’re both dressed warmly.

So Cal Corgi Nation Christmas Party

December 14; Torrance, California

12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Honestly, they had me at “Corgis,” but there are plenty of attractions to make this holiday paw-ty worth a visit. Free Santa photos? Check. Corgi “paint & pint” sessions? Check and check. Food, drinks, music, and vendors? Checks abound at this event. Although the name is breed specific, the event page opens in new tab also assures us that #honorarycorgis will also receive a warm welcome. Certain portions of this event require a ticket, so make sure to plan ahead for an afternoon you can bark about.

Christmas Ships Parade

December; Portland, Oregon

If nautical nonsense be opens in new tab something you (and your dog) wish, then take a night to watch some adorably decorated ships. You can catch the parades opens in new tab on 15 nights throughout most of December, on both the Columbia River and the Willamette. This charming Pacific Northwest tradition has been enchanting attendees since 1954, and it’s actually one of just 28 designated Oregon Heritage Traditions. In fact, it’s the longest-operating illuminated boat parade in the United States. The boats range from 14 to 65 feet, and each comes with its own unique display — perfect for a heartwarming and Instagrammable night with your pup.

Pup Nights at the Winter Walk of Lights

Dec. 9, 10, 29, and 30; Washington, D.C.

Is there anything more gorgeous in the wintertime than a botanical garden decked out in lights? You and your pup will have to decide for yourselves. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens opens in new tab runs its event series through the beginning of January, and this month includes multiple nights specifically designated for dog lovers. The yuletide attractions are endless: carolers, illuminated flowers, a “sing-to-me tree” that lights up at the sound of voices, step lights, and eye-catching photo opps as far as the eye can see. Pups get in for only $6 (humans cost more), and admission ends at 9:30 p.m. Make sure your camera lens is polished.

Parade of Paws

Dec. 13; Amelia Island, Florida

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Just 30 minutes outside of Jacksonville, you can catch one of the cutest dog parades in the country at the Dickens on Centre Festival on Amelia Island. (Disclosure: As a native Floridian, I might be a little biased, but I stand by this!) The parade trots through a Victorian Christmas Market, which lends a stunning ambiance as the pups strut their stuff — as if a dog parade needs an added vibe boost. The cost is $25 per participating dog opens in new tab , proceeds benefit the Nassau Humane Society, and yes, awards are on the table.

Christkindlmarket

Through Dec. 24; Chicago, Illinois

I know, I know. This one’s kind of basic. But who doesn’t love an outdoor Christmas market? This one in Daley Plaza happens to be one of the oldest in the U.S., drawing inspiration from the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany. Stop by for a mug of hot chocolate, browse all manner of charming goodies, and take in the winter-in-the-city vibes. But if you’re looking for something off the beaten path, you could also try out Illumination Dog Nights opens in new tab at The Morton Arboretum, just an hour outside of town, on Dec. 10 or 17.

Bark the Halls

Dec. 20; Houston, Texas

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This free event in Trebly Park has everything you need to get your pup’s tail wagging — by which I mean, there is a dog-treat bar. Meanwhile, the humans in your crew can enjoy photos with Santa, live music, face painting, balloon art, and noshes at Tout Suite. Oh, and did I mention there’s also a paw print ornament craft station? We love making memories (and keepsakes) that will last a lifetime. Just be sure to register here opens in new tab before you go.

Cosmic Sleighride

Tuesdays through Sundays All December; Glendale, Arizona

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s not every day you get to see a light show that’s gotten the gold stamp of approval from Forbes opens in new tab . If you’re looking for a way to stay warm and avoid crowds this winter, consider driving through World of Illumination’s opens in new tab desert extravaganza. Because this is a drive-through experience, your pup can ride along with you and enjoy the spectacular lights (or maybe take a nap — to each their own). And if “outer space” is not your preferred theme, consider a half-hour drive to Tempe, where it’s a “Rockin’ Christmas opens in new tab ” every night.

Reindog Parade

Dec. 13; Charlotte, North Carolina

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs in ugly Christmas sweaters? Say no more. This year marks Camp North End’s eighth annual pup procession, and judging from the photos, it’s a can't-miss. Walk-ups are encouraged, so it’s not too late to get your pup in on the festivities. And for those who just want to peep the dogs in pajamas and antlers, the parade starts opens in new tab at 4 p.m.

Peddler’s Village

Throughout December; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

If you want to soak up some storybook vibes, this is the place to do it. With events running all month long opens in new tab , there are plenty of opportunities for you and your pup to dig up some fun. Dogs on “short leashes” are welcome opens in new tab but not inside the restaurants. Take in the lights, the sights and sounds, and snap a few photos with your pup while pretending you’re in a Hallmark movie.

Woodland Lights Pet Night

Dec. 14; Dayton, Ohio

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Can you handle 10 acres of whimsy opens in new tab ? There’s only one way to find out. Woodland Lights hosts events throughout the month, but on this special evening, you and your best pal can take it all in together. It’s unclear if pups are allowed on the train, so if you want a guaranteed night of fun with your pup, plan on a whimsical stroll through the light displays and scenery. Note: The box office closes at 8:30 p.m.

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Dec. 13; Boston, Massachuessetts

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Who says ugly sweaters are just for humans? Park-9 Dog Bar’s annual bash opens in new tab celebrates the ugly knitwear fans in all of us. The venue claims to be Boston’s only dog-friendly bar, and this is one of its biggest events of the year. The place is already decked out with Christmas lights, a tree, and holiday paraphernalia — all that’s missing is you and your pup, wearing the ugliest holiday gear you own. Make sure to register your dog online opens in new tab for safety reasons before you go, and get ready to deck the halls.

Sip ’n’ Paint Ornaments

Dec. 11; Seattle, Washington

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This event opens in new tab has everything you could possibly want: dogs, drinks, and two hours of arts and crafts time. If you already have a paw-print ornament lying around, why not craft another bauble with your dog — this time, in watercolor? Dog Yard Bar will supply all of the paints, brushes, and artistic guidance you might need. All you need to do is show up ready to craft a masterpiece. Tickets opens in new tab for this one run $30 ($37 online with fees) and are already running out, so act fast if you and your pup are overdue for arts and crafts time. Needless to say, this event is 21-plus.

Howliday Dog Market at Aspen Grove

Dec. 12 and 13; Denver, Colorado

5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 13

It’s an event so nice opens in new tab that you might want to go twice — in one weekend, at that. Friday’s festivities at Aspen Grove will include live jazz, DIY gingerbread dog houses, a pop-up holiday bar, a makers market just for dogs with more than 20 local vendors, and, of course, doggie Santa photos. The good times keep rolling on Saturday with an ugly sweater contest, a DIY dog biscuit holiday wreath, and a DJ.