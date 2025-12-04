12 Holiday Gifts for People Who Would Rather Be Hanging Out With Their Dog
Each of these options is a blue ribbon winner!
Struggling to find the right gift for the dog fanatic in your life? True, nothing can top the love of a pup, but one cannot live on kisses and cuddles alone (no matter how much we might wish we could).
Fortunately, we’ve got 12 highly curated gifts here to help get you through the holiday season starting at just $8 (with a couple splurges that are fun to peruse, if anything). This stuff is so cute, you might just be tempted to shop a little for yourself while you’re at it. Don’t feel guilty. You deserve a treat!
In the vast and varied world of dog-themed jigsaw puzzles, this one from indie puzzle brand Le Puzz is definitely elite status. All their puzzles are, really. And this one is full of fun details including a picture of dogs playing poker inside another picture of dogs playing poker!
Pricey? Yes. Worth it? Well, also yeah! It’s a dog, in a sweater, on another sweater! And the sweater that dog is wearing is the iconic “black sheep” sweateropens in new tab Princess Diana wore in 1981 that caused such a stiropens in new tab! Also look at that sweet little terrier’s face. Adorable.
This cute little guy is guaranteed to put a smile on any dog lover’s face. Just look how happy he is! And if Shiba Inus aren’t your thing, there’s this Dachshundopens in new tab, or this adorable little guy opens in new tab in the sweater, or this rainbow-spotted Dalmatianopens in new tab, or this frisky little Terrieropens in new tab. So many cute options so you can start your day on a high note before you’ve even left the bathroom.
This little lady is perfect for adding a little whimsy and greenery to your desk or windowsill. And she has two compartments so she can do double plant duty or hold odds and ends like paperclips and whatnot.
She’s not a regular dog, she’s a cool dog. That’s why she’s smoking. I kid, I kid! Smoking is not cool. But an enamel pin of a dog in sunglasses and a collared shirt smoking a cigarette? That’s pretty cool. Or, if you want something more G-rated, there’s always this cheerful astronaut dog pinopens in new tab for $10 on Amazon. Look how cheerful he is!
This canine take on the classic Russian nesting doll makes a great desk accessory — perfect for storing your odds and ends: paper clips in the pug, binder clips in the golden retriever, stapler cartridges in the Saint Bernard… you get the gist. Or, you know, you could give it to a kid to use as an actual toy.
Here we go with another pricey gift item, but you know what? For the right person, this is totally worth it. It’s glam and luxurious but subtle too. It would look great on a dog-lover with multiple piercings in each ear and it’s not necessarily the kind of thing you would buy for yourself, even if you loved it. I can think of three dog moms off the top of my head who would love to own and wear this. You probably can, too.
Want a fancy gift for the fancy man in your life? This Jacquemus camp shirt is about as chic as dog-themed clothing gets for men. Makes sense since Simon Porte Jacquemus is one of the most talented menswear designers working today. This shirt is 100 percent cotton, made in Portugal, and features a relaxed fit. It’s also just really freaking lovely.
Labubu who? Up your accessories game with a handmade leather bag charm honoring your beloved pup. This brand has dozens of options for covering all the most popular dog breeds — from Cocker Spaniels to Chow Chows, English Bulldogs to Chihuahuas, Dachshunds to Dalmations, and more! Hang them on your bag or use them for a keychain and take your faithful pup everywhere you go, even places where dogs aren’t technically allowed.
Some candles are almost too beautiful to burn and this is definitely one of them. But do it anyway, because that’s what candles are for. That said, if you do choose to leave it unlit, it’s still a gorgeous accent piece for any dog-lover’s home.
This brand makes a lot of seriously cute dog-themed gifts including hair clipsopens in new tab, keychainsopens in new tab, and pocket mirrorsopens in new tab, but there is something about this brush that just feels extra special. Hand painted and designed in Brooklyn, this brush features two types of bristles and can be safely used on wet and dry hair to gently detangle without causing breakage. It’s also just really lovely in a retro sort of way that will make you actually want to leave it out on your bathroom sink when guests come over. “Look at my brush! Isn’t she cute?!”