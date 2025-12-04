12 Holiday Gifts for People Who Would Rather Be Hanging Out With Their Dog

Struggling to find the right gift for the dog fanatic in your life? True, nothing can top the love of a pup, but one cannot live on kisses and cuddles alone (no matter how much we might wish we could).

Fortunately, we’ve got 12 highly curated gifts here to help get you through the holiday season starting at just $8 (with a couple splurges that are fun to peruse, if anything). This stuff is so cute, you might just be tempted to shop a little for yourself while you’re at it. Don’t feel guilty. You deserve a treat!

opens in new tab Le Puzz Poker Dogs Puzzle opens in new tab $ 40 In the vast and varied world of dog-themed jigsaw puzzles, this one from indie puzzle brand Le Puzz is definitely elite status. All their puzzles are, really. And this one is full of fun details including a picture of dogs playing poker inside another picture of dogs playing poker! $40 at Coming Soon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Creative Co-Op Stoneware Dog Planter opens in new tab $ 26 This little lady is perfect for adding a little whimsy and greenery to your desk or windowsill. And she has two compartments so she can do double plant duty or hold odds and ends like paperclips and whatnot. $26 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab GRPSKCOS Dog Nesting Dolls opens in new tab $ 17 This canine take on the classic Russian nesting doll makes a great desk accessory — perfect for storing your odds and ends: paper clips in the pug, binder clips in the golden retriever, stapler cartridges in the Saint Bernard… you get the gist. Or, you know, you could give it to a kid to use as an actual toy. $17 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Bergdorf Goodman Mini Paw Stud Earring opens in new tab $ 320 Here we go with another pricey gift item, but you know what? For the right person, this is totally worth it. It’s glam and luxurious but subtle too. It would look great on a dog-lover with multiple piercings in each ear and it’s not necessarily the kind of thing you would buy for yourself, even if you loved it. I can think of three dog moms off the top of my head who would love to own and wear this. You probably can, too. $320 at Bergdorf Goodman opens in new tab

opens in new tab Jacquemus Dog Print Cotton Camp Shirt opens in new tab $ 490 Want a fancy gift for the fancy man in your life? This Jacquemus camp shirt is about as chic as dog-themed clothing gets for men. Makes sense since Simon Porte Jacquemus is one of the most talented menswear designers working today. This shirt is 100 percent cotton, made in Portugal, and features a relaxed fit. It’s also just really freaking lovely. $490 at Jacquemus opens in new tab