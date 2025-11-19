Kinship Survey Reveals What People Are Doing With Their Pets Over the Holidays

Having people over for a holiday celebration can be stressful enough, between remembering which cousin is still vegan and trying to find ten plates that match — and as much as your friends and family might love your pet, adding them to the mix can make things even more complicated.

How do you keep your pup from jumping on guests? What if your cat gets their paws on some toxic scraps? On the other hand, hiring a sitter requires a whole lot of planning, too. How do you know who you can trust? How much is all this going to cost you?

It seems like everyone has a different opinion on what’s best for their pets during the busy holiday season, but a new survey by Kinship asked pet parents how they’re planning to spend their holidays and revealed some surprising findings.

Hosting holiday festivities

When it comes to willingness to host festivities, pet parents are exactly evenly split; half plan to host friends and family, and half don’t. Young people are leading the pack in hospitality — of those planning to have guests over, 62% are Gen Z. Gen X are next most likely to host (53%), followed by boomers (52%). Millennials are least likely (44%).