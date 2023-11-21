Christian Cowan x Maxbone’s Holiday Glitz Sweater Is Perfect For Your Christmas Card

Fashion designer Christian Cowan just dropped the cutest sweater collaboration with one of our all-time favorite pet brands, Maxbone opens in a new tab . It’s so cute, in fact, that it’s already sold out on Maxbone’s website. However, you can still get your hands on one if you hurry. Hurry hurry hurry!

The sweater is made of 100 percent acrylic yarn and embellished with green ostrich feathers and gold lurex thread. It’s the ultimate doggy holiday sweater and will transform your pupper into a walking, barking Christmas bush!

It’s hand-wash only, so it’s not an every day sweater, but it’s perfect for special occasions and photo shoots. Say… for your annual family holiday card?

Courtesy of Maxbone

Cowan is a favorite of celebrities like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Lil Nas X. He dressed Saweetie for the Met Gala in 2021 and Tony winner Ben Platt in 2021 and 2022. His designs have also graced the bodies of everyone from Beyoncé and Lizzo to Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Kasey Musgraves, and his show at New York Fashion Week is always one of the hottest tickets in town.

This is Cowan’s second collaboration with Maxbone. They first partnered in 2019 to create a capsule collection of sweaters similar to the new Holiday drop, but without the additional lurex glitz. “We took one of Christian’s most iconic designs — [a bright pink bodysuit with oversized feather sleeves] — worn by celebrities like Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez, and reimagined it as a pet design,” says Maxbone founder and CEO Parisa Fowles-Pazdro.

Those sweaters were one of Maxbone’s most successful collaborations ever and quickly sold out, so it’s no surprise to see history repeating itself with this latest design. Get it while you can!