10 Best Dog-Friendly Hotels for the Ultimate Winter Getaway

Whether you’re seeking luxury or an escape to nature—or both—here are some of the best spots.

Every year, the days turn to weeks and the weeks turn to months, and before we know it, winter is upon us once more. For some — the skiers, the snowboarders, the snow lovers — this realization inspires unbridled excitement. For others — the perpetually cold, warm-weather, sunlight lovers — it’s fraught with dread.

Regardless of your stance on winter, though, one thing’s for sure: Everyone loves a weekend (or week) away, especially one where pups are welcome to join in on the fun. With that in mind, we present you with the best dog-friendly hotels where your whole family get the trip they need this winter.

Whether you’re an ultra-posh traveler, someone who swoons over connecting with nature, or both, these hotels will make you want to book a winter getaway with your person, pals, and pup(s) ASAP.

Our best dog-friendly hotel picks for the ultimate winter getaway

Basecamp Tahoe City — Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe is a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts and their dogs. Basecamp Tahoe City opens in new tab — a fuss-free, community-forward hotel — is situated just down the road from Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, where snow lovers can ski, board, tube, or snowshoe. Beyond winter sports, Tahoe City has a charming arts and culture scene, brimming with galleries, shops, cafes, breweries, and more.

Because pets aren’t to be left unattended, you may want to look into a local doggie daycare for days you plan to be out and about on the slopes. Truckee Tahoe Pet Lodge opens in new tab is 20 minutes away and offers both daycare and boarding.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $40 per stay

Number/Size Restrictions: Not specified

In Room: Pets cannot be left unattended

Pendry Park City — Park City, Utah

Craving an undeniably chic winter getaway? Pendry Park City opens in new tab is waiting to wow you — and your pup(s). Located within Park City Mountain Resort, Pendry Park City is a stunning ski-in/ski-out destination with direct access to the slopes of Park City Mountain. Not one to keep your tips up? Keep your feet firmly planted as you explore the city’s historic Main Street.

The Historic District is very dog-friendly, with many restaurants allowing pups on the patio. Just be sure to look for one that has heating to keep you and your dog cozy and warm while you’re out and about. Once you get back to the hotel, be sure to peruse the Furry Friends Menu opens in new tab .

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Pendry Park City spoils canine guests with a delicious offering of beef tips, grilled chicken breast, and grilled salmon, all of which come in pet-friendly bowls with rice and a choice of carrots, broccolini, or wild mushrooms. Meanwhile, if you’re planning a day on the slopes or somewhere your pup can’t come along, nearby Doginhaus opens in new tab offers daycare, boarding, and even grooming.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $100 per stay

Number/Size Restrictions: two dogs up to 45 pounds each

In Room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended

Paws Up Montana — Greenough, Montana

Unplug and unwind with an unforgettable stay at Paws Up Montana. opens in new tab Located on a working cattle ranch, Paws Up Montana is a secluded, Yellowstone-esque retreat where you and your four-legged friend can enjoy guided and self-guided hikes or curl up by the fire to escape the cold.

Considering the property sprawls across 37,000 acres, you can imagine how stunning the setting is, especially when snow dusts the mountains and plains. Something you might not imagine, however, is just how dog-friendly the ranch is. Upon arrival, dogs are greeted with a plush bed, dog bowl, locally made treats, a dog-friendly hiking map, and a tennis ball for a good game of fetch. Given the remote nature of this destination, chances are, you’ll want to stay put with your pup. If you do hope to venture off, though, be sure to read the full pet policy opens in new tab ahead of time.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $50 per night, per pet

Number/Size Restrictions: No number, size, or breed restrictions

In Room: Pets cannot be left unattended

The Virginian Lodge — Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Love the idea of an authentic Western getaway but want access to nearby shops and slopes? The Virginian Lodge opens in new tab in Jackson Hole will fit your fancy. Nestled in the foreground of Grand Teton National Park, The Virginian Lodge is a minimalist retro hotel draped in Pendleton wool and a welcoming, dog-friendly vibe. The hotel is within walking distance of various Jackson Hole staples, including Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Kemo Sabe, Cowboy Coffee, and Persephone Bakery.

If you’re looking to ski or snowboard, or enjoy après activities slopeside, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is a 17-minute drive away, while the smaller-scale Snow King is just six minutes up the road. (Think you might need a dog sitter? DogJax opens in new tab is eight minutes away, offering daycare, boarding, and grooming.)

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $50 per night

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In Room: Pets cannot be left unattended

The Arrabelle at Vail Square — Vail, Colorado

Colorado is home to arguably the best skiing in the United States. For an ultra-chic winter getaway showcasing world-class slopes, high-end après fun, delicious meals, and plenty of moments with your pup, book a stay at The Arrabelle at Vail Square. opens in new tab

While pricy for your pet to stay here, the property offers direct access to some of the country’s most coveted slopeside dining and shopping. Just be sure to let them know your dog is coming along for the adventure; they like to be prepared for your stay.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $100 per night, per pet

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In Room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended

Gravity Haus Breckenridge — Breckenridge, Colorado

Heading down I-70 from Vail, you’ll find Breckenridge and, more specifically, Gravity Haus Breck. opens in new tab Renowned for its adventure-forward, active lifestyle-focused programming, Gravity Haus Breck is the ultimate destination for folks looking to get up and after it this winter.

Situated at the base of Peak 9, guests can ski in and ski out for convenient access to some of the most beloved slopes in America. After a long day on the mountain, come back to enjoy hot tubs, saunas, and cold plunges to boost your recovery. If you plan to be gone for hours on end, be sure to set your pup up with daycare or boarding. The Dog House opens in new tab is a favorite find nearby.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $50 per day, per dog (waived for Gravity Haus members)

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In Room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended

Limelight Aspen — Aspen, Colorado

Aspen is yet another stunning winter destination in the Colorado Rockies. Of the three — Vail, Breck, and Aspen —Aspen is largely considered to be the fanciest and most fashion-forward of them all. So, if you are as concerned with stellar slopes as it is chic ensembles, Limelight Aspen opens in new tab is the hotel for you.

Of the resorts within walking distance of the gondolas and lifts, Limelight Aspen is among the more affordable, making it even more worthwhile in our book. Beyond the price point, Limelight Aspen goes all out for its doggie guests, offering complimentary bowls and placemats, beds, treats, and more. Still, the hotel doesn’t like pups to be left unattended, so if you plan to stay slopeside all day long, be sure to book daycare for your doggo. The Aspen Animal Shelter opens in new tab offers daily boarding from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $50 per night, per pet

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In Room: Pets shouldn’t be left unattended

The von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort — Stowe, Vermont

Moving on to the Northeast, we have the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort opens in new tab (yes, those von Trapps), situated a convenient 10-minute car ride from Stowe Mountain Resort, which is considered to be some of the best skiing on the East Coast.

At the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, guests can enjoy various on-site trails in the Trapp Family Forest, not to mention bites and brews at the von Trapp Brewing & Bierhall opens in new tab . For more nearby fun with your pup, consider the Stowe Bike Path, Stowe Quiet Path, and Stowe Recreation Path, all of which allow dogs on leash.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $85 per night, per pet

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs up to 50 pounds each

In Room: Pets cannot be left unattended

Blue Fox Motel — The Catskills, New York

The Blue Fox Motel opens in new tab in the Catskills is a picturesque rustic getaway for low-key, nature-loving travelers who want to travel with their pup(s). It has a retro, fuss-free lodge feel that places an emphasis on the surroundings, not the luxe amenities many might be accustomed to.

That’s not to say the Blue Fox Motel isn’t cozy and quaint, though. Beyond the property, pups are welcome along the town’s Main Street, as well as on various trails, including Tusten Mountain Trail opens in new tab , a moderate loop with panoramic views.

Know before you go:

Pet Fee: $50 per night, per pet

Number/Size Restrictions: Two dogs of any size

In Room: Pets cannot be left unattended

The Plaza — New York City, New York

If your idea of the ultimate winter respite has less to do with becoming one with nature and more to do with celebrating all that a sprawling metropolis has to offer, NYC is your spot.

Specifically, splurge on a room at The Plaza Hotel, opens in new tab where people and pups are spoiled with spectacular views of Central Park, along with amenities (hello, precious matching robes and specialty menus!) that could make you want to stay in your hotel for three days straight. Of course, you’ll want to get out and about while you’re in the Big Apple. When you do, just be sure to cover your pup’s paws with booties or proceed with caution, as the city likes to use a lot of salt this time of year.

Know before you go: