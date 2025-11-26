10 of the Most Pampered Pets on Earth

The cost of living is on the rise: Rents are going up, gas is nearing $5 per gallon in some states, and don’t even get me started on the price of groceries! And yet, even amidst all this hardship, for better or worse, there are still plenty of pets living their best luxury lives thanks to well-to-do parents who spare no expense where their furry favorites are concerned.

From daily spa-level grooming sessions to designer clothes to mansions built just for them, it’s enough to make you look at the drudgery of your own human life and feel despair. But hey, at least you don’t have to wear a collar or use a litter box. Then again, maybe that’s a price you’d be willing to pay if it meant trading places with one of these ultra-pampered pets.

Ebony

YouTuber Ryan Lapinski spent an estimated $125,000 on a custom catio opens in new tab for his once feral cat Ebony, her six siblings, and three fosters. The luxury catio consists of three separate wood structures, wrapped in special fencing to keep the cats safe and keep potential predators out. The structures are connected to each other and the main house via 100 feet of aboveground tunnels. Meanwhile, the closest thing I have to home-adjacent outdoor space is a fire escape covered in pigeon poop.

Choupette

When Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019, he entrusted the care of his beloved cat, Choupette, to one of his longtime housekeepers, Françoise Caçote. Now nearly 14 years old, Choupette continues to live the high life in the Parisian apartment she shares with Caçote and her family. She eats out of delicate Chinese porcelain bowls, travels first class in her own Louis Vuitton luggage, is groomed daily at her leisure, sleeps on piles of Chanel clothing (as has always been her custom), and even celebrated her 13th birthday opens in new tab at the Palace of Versailles.

Lagerfeld’s fortune at the time of his death is estimated to have been around $300 million, and though French law prohibits pets from inheriting, at least some portion of that was earmarked for her care, maybe even millions. “She’s an heiress,” Lagerfeld reportedly told Numéro in 2018 opens in new tab . “If something happens to me, the person who will take care of [her] will not be in misery. She's a rich girl!"

Artemis

Artemis may have started life as a stray on the streets of Miami, but everything changed when she met her mama, pet care CEO Noel Duan. Now Artemis flies first class and goes on lavish trips to places like Stockholm, Berlin, and Paris.

When the pair lived in New York, Artemis received private swimming lessons and now that they are based in London, she regularly attends Doggy Afternoon Tea at the Egerton House Hotel opens in new tab . When Artemis isn’t dining at Egerton House, she eats home-cooked meals made with pork shoulders, chicken thighs, venison, beef, root vegetables, pears, apples, flax seeds, chia seeds, and nutritional yeast.

“My dog has a way better diet than I do,” Duan told The Independent opens in new tab in 2023.

In total, Duan estimates that she spends around £10,000 (about $13,000-plus) per year on Artemis. And the indulgences don’t stop there! Duan takes Artemis on a two-hour walk every morning and the pampered pooch has not one, not two, but three dog beds to choose from including one with a memory foam mattress and another that is carved from wood and covered in blue velvet upholstery.

Sylar

Celebrity dog trainer Zhou Tianxiao had a tough life: His parents abandoned him, and he was raised in a Beijing alley by his grandmother. He dropped out of middle school and turned to video games to escape. Then he met his dog, Sylar, and everything changed opens in new tab . Tianxiao learned to train and spent all of his time practicing what he learned with Sylar. He posted videos of the two of them online and over the next few years, he earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online shop. Then he used that money to build Sylar a $500,000 mansion on the outskirts of Beijing — complete with a pool (decorated with a Sylar mural, of course) and massive outdoor training space full of special equipment.

Technically, the mansion is part of a larger business venture by Tianxiao , with other dogs coming for training, grooming, swimming lessons, and short-term stays. But Tianxiao considers it Sylar’s house and is devoted to making his life as happy and comfortable as possible: a small thank you for the incredible impact Sylar has had on his human’s life.

Mochi, Milky, and Piggy

Between them, these three Shanghai-based Shih Tzus have enough clothes and accessories to fill a small suburban mall. According to the South China Morning Post opens in new tab , mama @yikemochi opens in new tab estimates that she has spent around 2,000,000 yuan (about $280,000-plus) on pieces for her three dogs, including tweed jackets, cashmere sweaters, and handknits imported from Italy. Their collection also includes sunglasses, clips, bejeweled harnesses, doggie-sized handbags, and a large quantity of Disney-themed outfits. Their mama often travels to South Korea and Japan on shopping trips for the Mochi, Milky, and Piggy and even built a custom walk-in wardrobe to house all their lewks.

Money

For her fourth birthday, Money’s mom Haliza Maysuri reportedly opens in new tab spent $8,400 on a custom gold pendant engraved with the beloved cat’s name and date of birth. Money also travels regularly with Maysuri’s husband on business trips and goes with the couple on all of their vacations. When at home in Malaysia she travels by BMW and receives monthly trips to the spa for pampering and grooming.

Oprah Winfrey’s pups

Oprah’s dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke are living the high life and will continue to do so if something ever happens to them media mogul mama thanks to a reported $30 million trust fund opens in new tab set up for their continued care. Now, $30 million might seem like a lot, but it’s a pittance when you consider Oprah’s overall fortune of around $3 billion.

And if you’re thinking to yourself: How can a few pets possible spend anywhere close to that much money in their short lives, well, rumor has it their daily routine includes meals prepared by a personal chef, custom living quarters in each of Oprah’s many homes and estates, regular spa treatments, and equally regular visits from their on-call vets. That’s right, you have to wait three months to see a specialist, but they have a medical team coming directly to them at the slightest sniffle.

Bao

This four-year-old Chihuahua dresses better than most influencers, thanks to his super indulgent and stylish mom, Xa Thi Ngoc Tran, who often buys him clothes that perfectly match her own chic ensembles. In the spring of 2024, Tran estimated that she had spent around $2,500 on Bao’s 75-piece wardrobe opens in new tab , but those amounts have undoubtedly grown since.