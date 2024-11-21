The First-Ever Cruise for Dogs Will Set Sail In 2025
Canine massages, dog grooming, and personal pet butlers included.
Your dog doesn’t clock in for work, pitch in on chores, or doomscroll the night away — but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a vacation, too. Now, you can treat yourself and your pup to the lavish getaway of your dreams: A dog-friendly cruise is set to depart from Tampa, Florida in November 2025. And the term “dog-friendly” might be an understatement — with canine-focused accommodations and an ability to hold up to 250 dogs, the cruise is pretty much designed for relaxation-seeking pups and their people.
Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando partnered to create the pet-friendly experience. “I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years, I missed out on the ‘family reunion’ cruise because I will not travel without him,” Steve Matzke, the founder of Cruise Tails, said in a release.opens in a new tab “I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers.”
Passengers will board the Margaritaville at Sea Islander,opens in a new tab a ship equipped with 13 lounges, 12 dining venues, a 14-story tropical atrium, three separate pools, and a three-story poolside bar. Inside, they’ll find a variety of treats for pups, including puppy massages, dog groomers, and dog-friendly splash stations, says the Cruise Tails website.opens in a new tab Every room with a puppy passenger will have a “private relief station” on the balcony. Each dog will also be assigned a “pet butler” who will look after the condition of the pups’ cabins.
“This cruise is more than a vacation — it’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond between people and their dogs,” Dawn von Graff, the owner of Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, told Travel + Leisureopens in a new tab. The website touts the experience as the “first-ever” dog-friendly cruise. Other ships have allowed service dogs, and the Queen Mary 2 by Cunardopens in a new tab allows pets to travel in one of their 24 kennels, but there has never been a cruise to cater so deliberately to a canine clientele.
Pricing and protocol information will be released in the following weeks, according to the Cruise Tails website. Potential passengers will have to apply for a spot; reservations are expected to begin in early December. If you’re interested in setting sail with your pup, you can register on the Cruise Tails websiteopens in a new tab to be notified as soon as applications are open.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
