The First-Ever Cruise for Dogs Will Set Sail In 2025

Your dog doesn’t clock in for work, pitch in on chores, or doomscroll the night away — but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a vacation, too. Now, you can treat yourself and your pup to the lavish getaway of your dreams: A dog-friendly cruise is set to depart from Tampa, Florida in November 2025. And the term “dog-friendly” might be an understatement — with canine-focused accommodations and an ability to hold up to 250 dogs, the cruise is pretty much designed for relaxation-seeking pups and their people.

Cruise Tails and Expedia Cruises of West Orlando partnered to create the pet-friendly experience. “I consider my Yorkie, Louis, to be part of my family, and for years, I missed out on the ‘family reunion’ cruise because I will not travel without him,” Steve Matzke, the founder of Cruise Tails, said in a release. opens in a new tab “I want to change that for myself and other dog lovers.”

Passengers will board the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, opens in a new tab a ship equipped with 13 lounges, 12 dining venues, a 14-story tropical atrium, three separate pools, and a three-story poolside bar. Inside, they’ll find a variety of treats for pups, including puppy massages, dog groomers, and dog-friendly splash stations, says the Cruise Tails website. opens in a new tab Every room with a puppy passenger will have a “private relief station” on the balcony. Each dog will also be assigned a “pet butler” who will look after the condition of the pups’ cabins.

“This cruise is more than a vacation — it’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond between people and their dogs,” Dawn von Graff, the owner of Expedia Cruises of West Orlando, told Travel + Leisure opens in a new tab . The website touts the experience as the “first-ever” dog-friendly cruise. Other ships have allowed service dogs, and the Queen Mary 2 by Cunard opens in a new tab allows pets to travel in one of their 24 kennels, but there has never been a cruise to cater so deliberately to a canine clientele.