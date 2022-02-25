Whenever I’m buying my dog a new leash, there’s a lot to consider — namely, I have to inspect its material to ensure that it’ll be durable. This is imperative because my girl’s a puller and can do some real damage to weaker fabrics. When I peruse the collar aisle, I consider the same specs as well as length because she is — how you say — yoked AF. Her neck is roughly the same size as John Cena’s thighs and probably twice as strong. So it can be difficult to find products that will hold up while being comfortable on her body and my hands. As I’m sure Mr. Cena can also attest, finding a match for such a build can be difficult. Add in the desire for something fashionable and you’re going on a journey, my friend.

While we still don’t have many options for the bodybuilder/actor/surprisingly captivating dancer opens in a new tab , there is hope for my dog, and many like her. Happy-Nes opens in a new tab ’ handmade dog collars and leashes are as durable and flexible as they are stylish. Featuring an aesthetic reminiscent of the best parts of ’60s culture, the collars are like a groovy friendship bracelet for your pup’s neck. Plus, with its variable size, the collar is perfect for big girls like mine. To be clear, Happy-Nes didn’t design these collars specifically for larger dogs. They designed them for all dogs. With sizes ranging from 32 cm to 60 cm, you’d be hard-pressed to find a pup who lacks a fit.

The matching leash is similarly crafted with a rotating clip that makes it easy to adjust the length and prevent tangling. It also comes with a locking clip to further avoid the possibility of your dog scampering away. Beyond that, the leash prioritizes portability by cleanly folding into a handle when clipping all the rings together. Both leash and collar are handmade in Istanbul of durable marine ropes, ensuring quality and your flower child's safety as you strut down the street bumping The Velvet Underground (presumably).