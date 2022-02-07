Extra Butter opens in a new tab has always been more than a sneaker and streetwear boutique. Beyond their film fest-inspired logo, their NYC outposts boast cinematic details from concession stand check-out areas to marquee-styled storefront signs to a speakeasy bar at the Long Island location. They’re also known for their old-school offerings and limited-edition drops.

On the heels of Fall 2021’s “ Best Friend opens in a new tab ” collaboration of dog-inspired kicks to celebrate the 30th anniversary of adidas Equipment CSG 91 (which sold out almost instantly), Extra Butter has designed a dog collar opens in a new tab and leash opens in a new tab . “The relationship between human and canine is a tale almost as long as recorded history itself,” said Extra Butter creative lead Bernie Gross. “And very much a New York City story — from posting up on the front stoop to strolls in Central Park.”