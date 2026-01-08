How to Get Your Dog to Pee Faster When It’s Freezing Out

Let me set the scene: It’s 11 p.m. on a cold winter’s night. You’re standing outside stuffed into a coat that makes you look like a giant sentient trash bag. Your lips are cracking, and your fingers are turning numb because you forgot your gloves again. You’re trudging behind your dog, who is safe and warm beneath two coats (the one they’re wearing and the one they grew). You’re begging and pleading with them to just hurry up and go pee so you can go inside. With each step, your inner and outer essence continues to crumble.

In case it’s not already clear, this is a struggle I know all too well. For many of us dog parents living in cities opens in new tab without private outdoor spaces, winter can be a trying time. We want to give our dogs all the time they need to do their business, but as the cold wind howls and our cheeks start to burn, it’s hard not to wish they’d just wrap it up already.

The good news is there actually are ways to make this happen. You can train your dog to “go” on cue, and you can also purposefully walk to enticing places (their favorite tree, stop sign, etc.) to encourage them to get the job done faster.

Here are our best tips to speed your walks along and get back into your fuzzy slippers as soon as possible.

Cavan Images / Alamy Stock Photo

First of all, is it OK to rush dog walks?

Occasionally? Sure. But constantly rushing your dog in and out is not the best approach if your pup really wants some outdoor time. It’s fine to speed things up occasionally if you have somewhere to be or are just not up to a long walk in the cold. But if your dog is desperate to breathe in the fresh air, do your best to grant them that wish when possible.

If your pup isn’t a fan of the cold, chances are they’ll make the whole process easier. As dog trainer Christina Villagrana points out, dogs who hate the cold often try to get things done and get back inside pronto. “But if you have a dog that wants to play in the snow,” she says, “it would be good to give them a little bit of time — especially if they’ve been cooped up inside.”

There’s also an argument to be made that rushing a snow-loving a dog could actually make them wait longer to go. As board-certified veterinary behaviorist Dr. Margaret Duxbury points out, “It’s not a relief to ‘relieve yourself’ if it lands you right back in the house.”

On that note, part of the cold-weather walk game plan could start with how you dress for the big outing: Dr. Duxbury suggests dressing warmly no matter how fast you expect the walk to be. That way, you’ll be better prepared to respond graciously if things take longer than you’d hope. Plan ahead,” she says, “so your own impatience doesn’t muddle things up.”

How do I get my dog to do their business faster?

If you have time to start training in the summer, the most efficient solution could be to teach your pup to pee or poop on cue. But if it’s already freezing out and you just need a quick fix, here are a couple pointers.

Look for yellow snow.

I know. As humans, our usual response to yellow snow is “Yuck.” But as Dr. Duxbury points out, “Many dogs, both male and female, are more likely to urinate where others go.” Whatever it takes is good enough for me! Just don’t ask me to go near those nasty puddles of defrosted poop.

Vertical surfaces are your friends.

Just like on a warm summer afternoon, many dogs (especially male dogs) like to pee on something they can aim at. “Crosscurrents of odor can make quiet intersections especially appealing,” Dr. Duxbury says, and things like snowbanks, bushes, and signposts can make good targets.

Find long grass.

According to Dr. Duxbury, our pups prefer to pee and poop on certain substrates — specifically, long grass and underbrush. If you can find some among the snow, your pup might just pop a squat.

Photoboyko / AdobeStock

Don’t interrupt them.

I know it’s tempting to throw a party when your hands are going numb and your pup has finally decided to go. But per Dr. Duxbury, moving or crying out in excitement could “interrupt their very important job” — so keep your excitement quiet and your body still.

Bring good rewards.

As we all know, positive reinforcement can work wonders for dogs. This is no different. As Dr. Duxbury puts it, “The best way to change a dog’s behavior is to make what we want more rewarding than what happens naturally.” Once your dog has gone, say, “Yes!” or “Yay!” and give them a treat immediately.

Beyond treats, your next move should depend on your dog. If your pup loves the cold, find it within yourself to tolerate the chill for just a few more minutes. As hard as this might be, consider it an investment in your own future happiness. After all, Dr. Duxbury says, “If peeing or pooing triggers the end of the fun walk, you may find your dog taking longer and longer to get the job done.”

Dogs who hate the cold, meanwhile, can go back inside as soon as possible. “Usually,” Dr. Duxbury says, “their best reward is to instantly make a party out of running back to the house.” A treat also never hurts.

How to train dogs to “go” on cue

Dr. Duxbury argues that dogs don’t actually need a cue to learn to “go” faster. As she puts it, “If peeing yields something they want and nothing they don’t want, the behavior will follow.”

Still, if you do want to train your pup to potty on cue, here’s a pro tip from Villagrana: She has noticed that some dogs will pee on cue but not poop. Because of that, you might want to train two separate cues — one for peeing and one for pooping.

“It’s something that I would train during the summer or when you have a lot of time,” Villagrana says, “so you can really get it down.” That way, you’re good to go when winter rolls around.

Step 1: Choose your cue.

Pick one prompt for the desired behavior and stick with it. Keep it short and simple. Phrases like “Go potty” and “Park” are popular for a reason.

Step 2: Wait.

Don’t try to push your dog into going. “In the very beginning,” Villagrana says, “I’m waiting for them to go.”

Step 3: Say the cue.

If it’s already cold outside, Dr. Duxbury recommends waiting to add the cue until the weather warms up. You can reward your dog for going throughout the winter, and then, by the time the weather warms up, you’ll be even better at detecting what your pup’s pre-potty routine looks like so you can say the word one to three seconds before they go. Don’t repeat it, Dr. Duxbury says; just say it once.

Step 3: Reward

As soon as your dog wraps things up, give them a nice treat and some enthusiastic verbal praise to let them know they’ve done a good job.

Step 4: Repeat

Reinforcement breeds good behavior. Be consistent with your cue words, and in rewarding your dog’s potty-time performance, until they respond to the cue. With older dogs, Villagrana says, “It’s going to be a little bit harder because they don’t understand at first, but you can do it.”

The weather outside might be frightful, but once you and your dog develop your own routine, you can make winter walks at least a little more delightful for both of you.