As the days grow shorter and shorter, many of us are starting to feel the effects of the oncoming winter. That means chapped lips, icy fingers, and an extra dose of sleepiness on those dark evenings. But it isn’t just humans who struggle with the colder seasons. You might have noticed your dog struggling to get out of their blankets for their morning walk — and taking in a few extra snoozes.

Danielle Taylor, professional dog-walker and founder of Good Dog Pet Care Services opens in new tab , says that dogs find the cold just as hard as we do.



“Dogs, like humans, are affected by the colder and darker months of winter. Like us, the reduced daylight hours decrease serotonin levels and increase melatonin, which makes us all feel more sleepy and sometimes have a lower mood,” Taylor says.

She adds that you might notice some changes in your dog’s behavior, such as a decrease in activity levels or appetite. They may even have unusual sleeping patterns. If your dog is older, ailments, such as arthritis, can flare up and cause pain. “This may reduce their desire to exercise and thus increase their time sleeping,” Taylor says.



Veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris says that the increase in melatonin is because dogs have to stay as warm as possible in the winter, stemming from the days before they evolved into domesticated animals. And some breeds struggle with the cold more than others. You may have noticed your Chihuahua or Yorkshire Terrier being particularly shivery or pathetic on the cold mornings; despite how dramatic they may be, they’re not faking it. They’re really not built for freezing temps.

It can depend on the kind of dog you have.

“Many breed and breed mixes are considered more cold-weather pups like Huskies, Malamutes, and can really come alive with the colder temps,” Dr. Harris says.

In cold weather, dogs’ bodies also have to work harder to maintain heat, so it makes sense they’d get tired faster. Plus, age and health play a role in how well a dog copes with the changes in temperature. Puppies cannot regulate temperature efficiently and tire faster in cold conditions, while senior dogs and dogs with medical conditions may also struggle.



At the same time, some dogs may actually become even livelier during the winter. Movement can help to generate warmth, so bursts of activity are a totally normal response to feeling chilly. Dogs who are made for cooler climates, like Huskies, may also thrive as the weather cools. Because most domesticated dogs live inside 100 percent of the time (and are pretty spoiled), the consistency and regulation of temperature can make things more tolerable.

Always pay attention to changes, just in case.

Dr. Harris cautions that pet parents should always question if they notice their dog getting suddenly sleepy. “In this case, have them checked out by their local veterinarian. A sudden change in energy may indicate illness,” she says. “You should worry and seek care if it seems to have happened abruptly or interferes with normal day to day behaviors like going outside, eating or play time. Also, if the increased sleepiness is accompanied by any other symptoms like decreased appetite, nausea, or changes in bathroom habits, that would be a cause for concern.”



Some seasonal sleepiness is totally normal, but as Dr. Harris says, you should remain alert to anything strange. If your dog is totally refusing walks, loses interest in food, seems withdrawn or avoids interaction, there may be more going on. Joint conditions, low mood, and illness can be more serious in winter, and if your dog is persistently lethargic, it may be a little more than the usual wintertime sleepies. If you pay attention to your dog’s normal baseline for behavior, it makes it much easier to recognize when something is wrong.



As the weather gets colder, it’s essential to keep an eye on your dog’s behavior, and take note of any unusual changes. You also need to provide warmth, limit their exposure, and use appropriate clothing for sensitive breeds. Malamutes might not need an extra layer, but if you have a Greyhound, they need to be properly wrapped up. As always, take note of any unusual behavior changes, and always call your vet if you’re concerned.