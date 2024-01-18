This might come as a surprise to some, but your dog’s fur coat isn’t always enough when it comes to braving particularly frosty winters. Sure, we’ve all seen the videos of the Huskies raging at their parents who want them to come inside in negative 20 temps. But if you have a dog who wasn’t bred to race in the snow in literal Siberia, you might want to consider bundling them up. After all, every dog has to go outside at some point or another (if only they knew how to use the toilet during a snowstorm!)

“Dressing your dog for winter weather can make them more comfortable and more willing to head outsider,” behaviorist Karen London wrote for Kinship opens in a new tab . “Warm-weather clothing may make them willing to stay outside long enough to take care of business.”

Of course, your dog’s outerwear needs are dependent on a few factors including breed, fur-type, age, and more. Shorter-haired dogs often require heavier jackets, while older dogs might benefit from jackets that combine warmth with easy wearability.

Coats should also be selected for different weather conditions and occasions, too. There are those rare winter days that are dry, while others just keep the precipitation coming. In snow, sleet, slush or rain, this guide will help you choose the best winter coats for your dog.

Best winter coats for dogs

opens in a new tab Puppia Wilkes Winter Dog Coat With Integrated Harness opens in a new tab $ 72 Wrestling your dog into a harness and winter coat is no one’s idea of a winter wonderland. That’s why we chose this two-in-one harness by Puppia as one of our best overall winter coats for dogs. Lined with super soft fleece to keep your pup extra warm, this secure harness coat ensures safety on all levels for your pup. It’s also easy to take on and off. Simply zip and clip, and you and your dog are ready to brave the frosty temps. This is available in sizes in S to XXL, so make sure to measure your dog’s chest for a proper and safe fit. $72 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best coats for small dog breeds

Dog jackets with harnesses

opens in a new tab FUAMEY Dog Coat, Dog Jacket With Harness opens in a new tab $ 30 Safety is key when it comes to jacket/harness combos, and this reflective option by FUAMEY takes that seriously. Using a combination of fluorescent fabric and added reflectors, this coat balances safety with warmth with its fleece lining and quilted top layer. O ne of the best safety features of this coat is that it allows your dog to move freely and adapt to their new harness with ease. Available in sizes XS to XXXL. $30 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Norbi Dog Winter Coat With Harness opens in a new tab $ 29 This reflective option by Norbi is a great comfort-forward option for particular pups. An added fabric flap designed to keep your dog’s fur from getting caught in the secure zipper ensures an easy on/off process. Plus, this coat’s lightweight quilting and body-close design means your pup can run around as much as they want while staying warm. Available in sizes XS to XXL. $29 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab AOFITEE Dog Coat Warm Fullbody Dog Snowsuit opens in a new tab $ 40 Designed for wear in very cold weather or for dogs with very short coats, this full-body puffer by AOFITEE is a must for freezing temps. Water and wind-resistant, this snowsuit and harness combo is surprisingly (and thankfully) easy to get on and off your dog. Note that this coat is available in sizes S to XL; however, this size chart has been adjusted to accommodate only medium dogs in its largest option. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best warm jackets for dogs

opens in a new tab Geyecete Warm Thermal Quilted Dachshund Coat opens in a new tab $ 32 Ideally designed for dogs with longer backs, this quilted coat doesn’t skimp on the details. Featuring a fleece lining and reflective piping, this coat is perfect for chilly evening walks or after-work dog park adventures. Available in sizes XS to XL, this coat also features an adjustable belt perfect for deep-barrel chests. $32 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best waterproof jackets

opens in a new tab PAIKKA Visibility Winter Jacket Lilac for Dogs opens in a new tab $ 72 Perfectly purple, this waterproof option by PAIKKA has tons of other great design features. Constructed with 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation and a secure adjustable waist belt, this coat is designed to keep warmth from getting out, while still allowing for maximum breathability. Even better, this option features reflective strips, making it ideal for walks in wet or snowy conditions. Because of its unique sizing system, make sure to measure your dog to ensure the right fit. $72 at Paikka opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Gooby Padded Vest Dog Jacket opens in a new tab $ 33 This Gooby j acket boasts both a built-in harness and a waterproof design, and its brand name is just fun to say. Plus, its sleeveless silhouette allows for it to be put on and taken off without fuss — in addition to allowing your dog full range of motion during wear. Available in XS to XL and measured by chest size. $33 at Amazon opens in a new tab

What should you consider when choosing the right jacket for your dog?

When choosing a winter jacket for your dog, prioritize the right fit. Opt for a jacket with insulation, such as fleece or synthetic materials, to keep them warm. Make sure it’s water-resistant and windproof to shield them from rain, snow, and chilly winds. Other factors, such as breed background, age, fur-type, and size are equally important when choosing a coat.

Short-haired breeds with no undercoat, such as Pit-mixes, will need to be suited up more often than longer-haired breeds. So, you might want to prioritize warmth and jackets that are easily maneuvered on and off. For longer haired dogs that might only have to wear a jacket in super chilly temps, consider an option that feels comfortable and movable for your dog.

Remember that frostbite is a risk for your dog, too, so while a coat is essential, keeping them out of extreme temps is also key. “The best way to prevent frostbite in dogs is to limit their exposure to the cold,” veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington wrote for Kinship opens in a new tab . “Opt to spend time indoors snuggling with your pup instead of braving the cold weather opens in a new tab .”

FAQs (People also ask):

Does my dog need a winter coat?

As a rule of thumb opens in a new tab , older and smaller dogs, as well as dogs with a shorter fur type, are more likely to need a jacket than other types of dogs. Signs of cold discomfort in all dogs include shivering, whining, and picking paws up off the ground.

How should I measure my dog for a jacket?

Each coat manufacturer will tell you to measure your dog differently. However, most coats are measured based on weight or chest size, so you should know your dog’s weight in addition to measuring the circumference of their chest.

When do dogs grow their winter coats?

In preparation for winter, dogs normally shed their coat in the fall so that they may grow a thicker, warmer coat for winter. Conversely, dogs will shed their winter coat in the spring to make way for a lighter summer coat.