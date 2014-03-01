Dog-Friendly Destinations: Aspen, Yosemite, North Vermont · Kinship

Dog-Friendly Destinations: Aspen, Yosemite, North Vermont

Three pet-friendly hotels to consider for your next spring vacation trip.

by Cameron Woo
Updated March 1, 2014
A husky dog and a golden retriever dog both poking their heads out of the window of a car window in front of the mountainous scenery of the Yosemite National Park
The March and April ’tween season is here, and it’s one of the best favorite times to take to the mountains with your pup: the slopes are a little quieter, trails are less busy and prices are frequently more enticing. Winter storms are often followed by early signs of spring, which means that you and your dog will have plenty of activities to choose from. Here are three dog-friendly mountain destinations where the indoor amenities rival the amazing outdoor attractions.

YOSEMITE, CALIFORNIA

Tenaya Lodge is a dog-friendly hotel nestled high in the Sierra National Forest on a 35-acre reserve, just two miles from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park. In addition to easy access to Yosemite park, inspiring views and a host of amenities, the lodge offers “Fido-Friendly” packages that include dog bed, water bowl and gourmet treats, plus pet-sitting and dog walking, which will free you up for some pampering time of your own. (Package rate includes fee for two dogs.)

ASPEN, COLORADO

Living large in the Rockies. Tucked into the center of downtown Aspen—a pet-friendly paradise—the Limelight Hotel provides a comfortable respite from the rugged outdoors. Aspen’s original dog-friendly hotel welcomes your canine companions with in-room bowls and proximity to Wagner Park, a large municipal green space right across from the hotel. Beginning in mid-April, the rates fall to half the peak season prices. (Pet fee applies.)

NORTHERN VERMONT

The Phineas Swann B&B is in the heart of Vermont’s Jay Peak region, a place so rich in natural offerings that it’s been designated a geo-tourism area. It’s also close to the Canadian border, which can mean fresh snow well into spring. The inn, a renovated farmhouse and carriage house, provides packages catering to dog-accompanied guests; the “Spa and Ski” combo tops the list. Best of all, your pup can sleep guilt-free on the bed. (No pet fee.)

Cameron Woo

Cameron Woo was co-founder, publisher, and art director of The Bark magazine.

