Have you ever watched a dog attempt to walk in shoes? If the answer is no, allow me to identify a major gap in your life. Even if you have seen a dog contemplate those first few uncertain steps, having another look will only enhance your day. So, take a moment and meditate on this clip opens in a new tab , then return with the unstoppable motivation of laughter to enlist your dog in the newest pet care trend sweeping Instagram.

To be clear, there are incentives other than amusement for subjecting your dog to footwear. For one, safety. Despite their callus foot pads, dogs are incredibly susceptible to pavement temperatures. Unsure what’s considered too hot to handle opens in a new tab ? Place your hand on the sidewalk; if it’s uncomfortable to hold there for more than a few seconds, your dog shouldn’t be expected opens in a new tab to do the same. Repeat this test as temperatures start to dwindle, because nothing ruins the holiday season like frostbite. Does the seasonal change already have you feeling salty? The worst is yet to come. With our local landscapes covered with snow, those of us too lazy to shovel or struggling with early onset back pain will resort to the life hack of salted walkways. Unfortunately, without protection your pet’s paws will feel the sting opens in a new tab . Not to mention even the cleanest of streets are full of bacteria and debris.

Luckily for you and your pet, RIFRUF opens in a new tab has the solution. Meet the Ceasar 1, a dog sneaker engineered from the same high-quality materials as your favorite running shoes. This process results in a premium product that is not only more reliable, but also lightweight. Be warned — while this will make your dog more comfortable, it will also diminish the likelihood of a hilariously awkward stride.

In addition to quality, the shoe offers an array of unique features like the adjustable straps, ensuring your dog’s feet won’t wobble on walks. It’s available in more than 15 sizes, meaning this inclusive garment can be a fashion statement for Pomeranians and Golden Retrievers alike. The company’s comprehensive sizing resources help guide pet parents through finding the perfect fit based on specific paw measurements. In other words, if your dog happens to have abnormally sized feet for their breed, RIRUF has you covered.

The Ceasar 1 even reps the level of style that’d make true sneakerheads swoon. Coming in three two-tone and two solid color styles, it’s sure to be a head turning lewk. At $69 for four booties, you’re getting double the value of two-legged consumers. And let’s be honest, who do we think really needs a new pair of kicks more — you or your dog?

To answer the burning question you’ve been wondering – Yes, Kanye should be concerned. These bad boys are going to give Yeezys a run for their money.