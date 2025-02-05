Multiple Dogs Have Fallen Through Ice This Winter— How to Keep Your Pet Safe

As a dog parent, your most important job is keeping your pup safe. You’re in charge of everything they do, from what they eat to how they play. That’s a huge responsibility, and how you keep them safe changes depending on the seasons.

In summer, it can be tough trying to make sure you keep your dog cool opens in a new tab while giving them the exercise they need. In the winter, certain parts of the country get slammed with particularly hazardous ice and snow. Enter, your worst nightmare: a life-threatening emergency, like your dog falling into icy, frigid water.

In January in Wellesley, Massachusetts, a dog named Tommy scared his dad, Ed Berger, when he ran out onto a frozen lake to chase some birds. He fell through the ice and into the water, and Berger asked someone to call 911 before attempting to save Tommy. He fell in the water, too, and ended up staying there for 10 or 15 minutes. Tommy was in the water for as long as half an hour. Luckily, the emergency services came and saved both of them opens in a new tab .

In another January incident, dog mom Holly Hesse fell into the frozen water opens in a new tab in Springfield, Missouri, while rescuing her Yorkie, Bailey, from a frozen pond (firefighters got them both to safety). Just this past Sunday, rescuers in Indianapolis saved a German Shepherd opens in a new tab who had fallen through a retention pond’s melting ice.

As parents, it’s our instinct to save our beloved pups, even when it might not be the best thing for our own safety and health. But what should you do if this happens? In those scary moments, it’s hard to know. Here are some things to keep in mind if you are out for a wintry adventure with your doggo.

Arman Zhenikeyev / Adobe Stock

The risks of freezing water to dogs

Luckily, the dogs in these recent news stories survived. But what are the dangers of falling into freezing water? Nelly Bonilla is the author of Confident Canine Care, a book that educates opens in a new tab dog parents on emergency care.

Bonilla, who is certified in PetTech First Aid opens in a new tab and CPR opens in a new tab , lives by this rule in the winter: “If it’s too cold for me, it’s too cold for my dog. If your dog takes a leap into a frozen lake, things go downhill fast,” she tells Kinship. “The moment they hit that freezing water, their blood vessels constrict, slowing circulation and making it harder for their muscles to function — kind of like an elastic band losing its stretch,” Bonilla explains. “That means their ability to swim and get out on their own drops dramatically.”



If they don’t get out very quickly, they’re at risk of hypothermia, opens in a new tab which can lead to heart opens in a new tab and kidney failure opens in a new tab , neurological damage, frostbite, and ultimately, death. While many dogs can swim opens in a new tab in the ocean in winter with no issues (depending on their breed), the risk comes with how long they’re exposed and how cold the water is. Dr. Sadie Spencer is a leading emergency vet at the Vets Now opens in a new tab clinic in Liverpool, England.

When it comes to frozen lakes and ponds specifically, Dr. Spencer says there are particular risks, even if the ice looks thick enough to stand on. “If a pet ventures onto the ice, there’s a real danger it could crack, leading to the animal falling into freezing water,” Dr. Spencer says. “This can cause hypothermia, putting their life at serious risk. Additionally, dogs may panic and struggle to get back onto solid ground, increasing the risk of drowning.”

Tatiana Timofeeva / Stocksy

Things you can do so you both stay safe

If you’re out with your dog, and you know there may be frozen water nearby, there are many preventative steps you can take, Dr. Spencer explains. “Owners should always keep dogs on a leash near frozen water, and avoid throwing toys in that direction,” she suggests. Most importantly, you should try to avoid something like this happening. “Prevention is key, so keeping walks away from frozen lakes and ponds is the best way to ensure a pet’s safety in winter.”

In addition, don’t go anywhere so remote that you won’t be able to call emergency services for help if you get into trouble. It’s also a good idea not to go out alone with your pet or to go somewhere others are also hiking or walking. That way, someone else might see you and be able to call for help if you can’t.

If something goes wrong, and your dog does fall in, you may be tempted to rescue them yourself. But, Dr. Spencer says, this can put you in danger, too. “Call emergency services for assistance. When out walking during any unseasonable condition, always know who to call and where to go if something happens,” she says. “It saves time and stress in case of an emergency by having your local vet and the nearest emergency vets opens in a new tab (for out-of-hours) saved as a contact in your phone.” That kind of preparation and level-headedness can be the difference between life and death in an emergency situation, both for you and your dog.

Many dogs, particularly thick-coated breeds like Huskies, are well-prepared for colder temperatures, and it’s always better to take them outside to exercise if you can. But even if your dog likes cold weather, freezing water is still too dangerous for them. Remember, even if the air feels tolerably cold, the water is probably much colder, especially if there’s a layer of ice on top.

Both Dr. Spencer and Bonilla say that it’s most important to keep calm if your dog falls into frozen water. You should never follow them in or walk on the ice. If it can crack under their weight, it can crack under yours. By keeping yourself safe, you can increase your chances of keeping your pal safe, too. Call 911, be patient, and both you and your dog should be just fine.