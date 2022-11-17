The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Parents

We humans may not deserve dogs, but we at least deserve dog-themed gifts. Nice ones. Gifts that are clever and playful and actually look good. Like, really good. Like, so good you’ll need to itemize your will or your descendants will tear each other apart fighting over your dog-themed possessions. They love each other, but as Taylor Swift made clear in her Anti-Hero opens in a new tab , grief and greed do unfortunate things to people, especially in the case of this gift guide, when there is a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber handbag shaped like a Poodle up for grabs.

For the sake of the family, maybe you should just get two of everything. Or better yet, cut the kids out entirely and leave the entire collection to the Smithsonian. A gift to the world, as it were. With a catalog that includes the items below, they’re sure to be thrilled!

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Apple Nest Cam opens in a new tab $ 70 Perfect for the person who wants to keep an eye on their dog when they’re out of the house (to make sure they’re OK, but also just because dogs are cute and fun to watch), the Google Nest Cam can actually alert a user when their pet has entered the room. Videos are full-color, high resolution, and securely stored through your Google account. The Nest Cam is also a lovely little piece of design that fits discreetly and stylishly into any home. $70 at Apple opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Judith Leiber Clutch opens in a new tab I don’t care what circa 1999 Carrie Bradshaw says; Judith Leiber handbags are absolutely, unequivocally fabulous! They are high kitsch and even higher glamour. And even if you never take it out of the house (though you totally should), it ’ s a fabulous little objet d’art that is sure to spark joy every time you see it. In the dog novelty category, Judith Leiber has around a dozen breeds/colorings to choose from, so chances are good that you will find a clutch that bears at least a passing resemblance to your own pup — a wonderful, fitting (and glittering) tribute to your snuggly little friend and an absolutely incredible gift for any dog lover. Shop Judith Leiber opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pulpo Tinted Glass Container opens in a new tab $ 341 Why stuff your dog’s treats in a plastic bin hidden away under the sink when you could store them in this gorgeous hand-blown glass canister instead? Remove the lid, and it also doubles as a fabulous vase. It’s an aesthetically pleasing display option for kitchens with open shelving and a great way to elevate the daily experience of treating your pup. They might not appreciate it, but you surely will. $341 at Frankbros opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Lambwolf Collective Marsu Sling Pouch opens in a new tab $ 46 As far as poop-bag dispensers go, this is about as chic as it gets. The main compartment of the bag itself is large enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other essentials, and it even has an exterior pocket for doggy treats! It’s a dog bag that doesn’t look like a dog bag, and that is a beautiful thing. $46 at Lambwolf Collective opens in a new tab