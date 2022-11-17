The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Parents

We humans may not deserve dogs, but we at least deserve dog-themed gifts. Nice ones. Gifts that are clever and playful and actually look good. Like, really good. Like, so good you’ll need to itemize your will or your descendants will tear each other apart fighting over your dog-themed possessions. They love each other, but as Taylor Swift made clear in her Anti-Hero opens in a new tab, grief and greed do unfortunate things to people, especially in the case of this gift guide, when there is a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber handbag shaped like a Poodle up for grabs.
For the sake of the family, maybe you should just get two of everything. Or better yet, cut the kids out entirely and leave the entire collection to the Smithsonian. A gift to the world, as it were. With a catalog that includes the items below, they’re sure to be thrilled!
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Staud bags are a favorite among fashion insiders for their clean lines, chic designs, and beautiful construction. Put a dog on it, and you’ve got a winner on every front. Also, for a custom item, the delivery time really isn’t that bad — just three to four weeks, even during the holidays.
Molded in the shape of actor, writer, and weed aficionado Seth Rogan’s adorable dog, Zelda, this b ronze lighter caddyopens in a new tab holds a basic Bic lighter (not included) and is just so damn cute. It’s about 4 1/2 inches tall and, as the website description saysopens in a new tab, this pup “sits and stays right out of the box,” so there’s no need for training. Fabulous.
Perfect for the person who wants to keep an eye on their dog when they’re out of the house (to make sure they’re OK, but also just because dogs are cute and fun to watch), the Google Nest Cam can actually alert a user when their pet has entered the room. Videos are full-color, high resolution, and securely stored through your Google account. The Nest Cam is also a lovely little piece of design that fits discreetly and stylishly into any home.
I don’t care what circa 1999 Carrie Bradshaw says; Judith Leiber handbags are absolutely, unequivocally fabulous! They are high kitsch and even higher glamour. And even if you never take it out of the house (though you totally should), it’s a fabulous little objet d’art that is sure to spark joy every time you see it. In the dog novelty category, Judith Leiber has around a dozen breeds/colorings to choose from, so chances are good that you will find a clutch that bears at least a passing resemblance to your own pup — a wonderful, fitting (and glittering) tribute to your snuggly little friend and an absolutely incredible gift for any dog lover.
Can a pet bed make you rethink your entire interior design aesthetic? If it’s a ProbaPawsopens in a new tab pet bed, then yes, in fact, it most certainly can. This rectangular bed features abstract, tufted designs in a riot of colors that could only have been chosen by renowned artist Alex Probaopens in a new tab, who’s trained in color theory, while the splat-shaped beds are smooth and solid with contrasting borders, making it a perfect purchase for the stylish pet (or pet parent) in your life.
What do dogs have to do with coffee? Not much, but this packaging is gorgeous, and this coffee is delicious — plus, Grounds & Hounds donates 20 percentopens in a new tab of their profits to feed, vaccinate, spay/neuter, and transport pets in need. —CM
This wonderfully minimal little chore jacket is the perfect extra layer for last-minute walkies. It has lots of big easy-access pockets for treatsopens in a new tab, baggiesopens in a new tab, and other dog-walking accouterments, and it just looks really nice. It’s soft, yet sturdy, made from 50 percent recycled denim, comes in lots of colors, and is available in men’s and women’s cuts. —CM
At $39.99 per month*, Kinship Packopens in a new tab gives you seven-day-a-week access to medical and non-medical experts, four yearly 30-minute virtual consultations with a specialist (two every six months), a Whistle wellness monitor, and a Wisdom Panel DNA test.
A playful, stylish option for organizing your dog’s toys, treats, and other accessories, these collapsible crates are stackable to the ceiling, come in three sizes and over a dozen colors, and are made from 100 percent recycled plastic. —CM
Why stuff your dog’s treats in a plastic bin hidden away under the sink when you could store them in this gorgeous hand-blown glass canister instead? Remove the lid, and it also doubles as a fabulous vase. It’s an aesthetically pleasing display option for kitchens with open shelving and a great way to elevate the daily experience of treating your pup. They might not appreciate it, but you surely will.
A little silly and a lot of fun, this at-home dog fur-coloring kitopens in a new tab includes three washable, fast-drying, non-staining color sticks and a luminous coat shimmer, so you can quickly and easily add a little razzle dazzle to your light-colored canine companion. Cute. So cute.
Create a custom jigsaw puzzle with up to 1,000 pieces featuring your gorgeous pup, resplendent against a field of flowers. Just upload the picture you want to use, choose your background, and add to cart.
This personalized beaded dog necklace is giving major summer camp arts-and-crafts vibes and we’re here for it. You can add an attachment piece for your dog’s tag and even get a second matching necklace for yourself.
Another custom option, these handmade candles by New York waxwork artist Janie Korn (whose work has been featured in Vogue, Architectural Digest and at the Brooklyn Museum) are deliciously demented, just like your dog when they get the zoomiesopens in a new tab. Each candle measures approximately 3 inches tall and takes two to four weeks to deliver, so if you want to get one in time for the holidays, we recommend placing your order ASAP!
As far as poop-bag dispensers go, this is about as chic as it gets. The main compartment of the bag itself is large enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other essentials, and it even has an exterior pocket for doggy treats! It’s a dog bag that doesn’t look like a dog bag, and that is a beautiful thing.
This collection of portraits of Pit Bulls wearing flower crowns will take a refrigerator door from just being a refrigerator door to being a kitchen statement piece. Plus, the holiday calendar has philanthropic staying power; each month features the heartwarming adoption story of 12 pups, which will definitely help make the season bright.