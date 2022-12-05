10 Best Holiday Treats For Your Dog · Kinship

Skip to main content

10 Festive Dog Treats to Make the Holidays Your Pup’s Favorite Time of Year

From pumpkin spice and peppermint to turkey and yams, these sweet and savory treats will delight any dog.

by Sean Zucker
Updated December 5, 2022
Dog waiting for a Christmas biscuit
Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

If we learned anything from seven incredible seasons of Parks and Recreation, it’s the importance of treating yourself. However, our dogs don’t need a sitcom to teach them the benefit of indulging in treats. They’ve known it on a deeply profound and literal level. Whether it’s for leash training, tricks, general good behavior, or just looking cute, treats have long been an effective means of reinforcing positive behavior.

And since the holidays are all about rewarding equitable action throughout the year, there’s no better time to treat your dog. From edible coal (OK, bone charcoal) for occasionally snarky dogs, sustainably made treats for eco-conscious pups, or festive flavors, such as turkey and cranberry, to help them get into the spirit of the season, these are holiday options even Tom Haverford would appreciate. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Zuke's Mini Naturals Holiday Trees
Zuke’s Mini Naturals Holiday Trees
$8

Turkey and cranberry are holiday staples — don’t let your dog miss out this year.

$8 at Amazon
SmartBones Holiday Variety Pack
SmartBones Holiday Chews Variety Pack
$14

Christmas trees, snowmen, gingerbread people — all the classics are here to help keep your dog away from the excess wrapping and tissue paper laying around.

$14 at Amazon
gingerbread greenies
Greenies Holiday Gingerbread Flavor Dental Dog Treats
$9

Your dog’s favorite dental treats are also available as a holiday package.

$9 at Greenies
GIVEPET Peppermint Bark Holiday Dog Treats
GivePet Peppermint Bark Holiday Dog Treats
$12

Peppermint is as central to Christmas as ugly sweaters. Plus, for every bag sold, GivePet donates enough treats for at least 10 shelter dogs.

$12 at Shop Dog & Co.
Bocce's Bakery Lumps of Coal
Bocce’s Bakery Holiday Lumps of Coal
$15

These soft and chewy lumps of coal (peanut butter, molasses, bone charcoal) are proof that our dogs can really do no wrong because even when they’re bad, we still love them and want to give them treats.

$15 at Amazon
Portland Pet Food Gingerbread & Pumpkin Gluten Free Dog Treats
Portland Pet Food Gingerbread & Pumpkin Gluten-Free Dog Treats
$28

You love your pumpkin-spiced and gingerbread lattes this time of year. Let your dog have a taste of the seasonal favorites, even if these ones are gluten-free. Plus, with this variety pack you’ll get a bonus pack of bacon flavored biscuits (not pictured).

$28 at Amazon
Wild One Organic Pumpkin Spice Treats
Wild One Organic Pumpkin Spice Treats
$8

Now that they’re also hooked on pumpkin spice as a lifestyle choice, double down with these organic treats from Wild One.

$8 at Wild One
Portland Pet Food Grandma Ada's Turkey & Yams
Portland Pet Food Grandma Ada’s Turkey & Yams
$5

Just like grandma used to make them? Not quite, but this packaged meal featuring natural turkey, yams, and other vegetables will at least keep your pup away from the table during the big family dinner.

$5 at Amazon
the tin of dog treats with a blue lid
Bocce’s Bakery Nutcracker Crunch Soft & Chewy Treats Tin
$15

If there’s no gift you love more than a good old fashioned tin of assorted popcorns, you can now spread the same holiday cheer to your pup (of the pet-friendly safe variety, of course). This nutcracker crunch treat tin made of peanut butter, banana, carob, and honey will serve as the perfect refillable present for the dog who can’t get enough of the smells of your holiday meals.

$15 at Bocce’s Bakery
dog biscuit container
Harry Barker Savory Bacon Dog Biscuits
$20

Looking for a tried and true favorite? When it comes to dogs, you can’t go wrong with bacon, well, anything — and these tasty biscuits are no exception. Plus, the lattice print biscuit tin is refillable so you continue displaying it well beyond the holiday season.

$20 at Williams Sonoma

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles