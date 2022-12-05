10 Festive Dog Treats to Make the Holidays Your Pup’s Favorite Time of Year
From pumpkin spice and peppermint to turkey and yams, these sweet and savory treats will delight any dog.
If we learned anything from seven incredible seasons of Parks and Recreation, it’s the importance of treating yourselfopens in a new tab. However, our dogs don’t need a sitcom to teach them the benefit of indulging in treats. They’ve known it on a deeply profound and literal level. Whether it’s for leash trainingopens in a new tab, tricksopens in a new tab, general good behavioropens in a new tab, or just looking cute, treats have long been an effective means of reinforcing positive behavioropens in a new tab.
And since the holidays are all about rewarding equitable action throughout the year, there’s no better time to treat your dog. From edible coal (OK, bone charcoal) for occasionally snarky dogs, sustainably made treats for eco-conscious pups, or festive flavors, such as turkey and cranberry, to help them get into the spirit of the season, these are holiday options even Tom Haverford would appreciate.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.