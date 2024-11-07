What Should I Get My Dog for the Holidays? 21 Gift Ideas for Pups · Kinship

Skip to main content

21 Holiday Gifts for the Pup Who Deserves Everything Good This Year

Trust us—there isn’t a single skip on this list.

by Rebecca Caplan
November 19, 2024
white dog surrounded by dog toys: a treat dispenser, a slow feeder, a dog sweater, and a gingerbread plushie
Kinship Creative

Ahh, the holiday season — a time for friends, family, and, most importantly, presents. Specifically high up on your list are presents for the greatest gift ever bestowed upon you and/or the world: your dog. But, as fun as it can be to shower your dog with toys and treats, it’s still a surprisingly daunting task.

Obviously, we know our pups are all secret baby geniuses — and yet, they still haven’t mastered the Amazon wishlist feature. That’s why we’ve taken up the task of doing it for them, with this, the ultimate 2024 holiday gift guide for your pup.

Gifts for small dogs

iFetch Frenzy Brain Game
iFetch Frenzy Brain Game
$40

If your pup and apartment are both on the smaller side, consider gifting your pup this iFetch Frenzy Brain Game. Perfect for little pups with lots of energy, this interactive toy utilizes the element of surprise to entertain and engage your pup. The way it works is by having your pup deposit a small tennis ball into the top and then randomly ejecting it through one of the holes at the bottom. It’s the ideal gadget for keeping your pup active, not destructive, during the too-cold-for-fetch months. 

$40 at iFetch
Wild One Twist Toss
Wild One Twist Toss
$9

While we’re forever obsessed with all of Wild One’s gorgeous toys, we really love this Twist Toss game for smaller pups. Available in standard and small sizes, this treat toy is a great enrichment option that actually works to accommodate smaller dogs and their smaller arms during supervised bone time. 

$9 at Wild One
Target tennis ball
Boots & Barkley Dog Tennis Ball Toy
$5

This holiday season, refresh your small pup’s library of tennis balls with this six-pack from Boots & Barkley. Covered in adorable, poppy patterns, these tennis balls will still look cute when also covered with not-so-adorable slobber.

$5 at Target
BoniVet bully stick holder
BoniVet Bully Stick Holder for Dogs
$22

For smaller pups who tend to be overeager holiday eaters, consider this toy by BoniVet. Designed to hold a bone or bully stick, this toy also prevents your pup from swallowing the small, choking hazard end of said treats. Just remember, as safe and practical as this toy is, it is not intended to be used without supervision. 

$22 at Amazon

Gifts for medium dogs

KONG Classic Stuffable Dog Toy
Kong Classic Stuffable Dog Toy
$12

It can be hard for medium-sized dogs and their parents to find toys that are just right in terms of size. Luckily, pup-favorite brand Kong is on the case! Their classic, natural rubber toy is available in six sizes, and in the perfect Christmas red. Once your pup opens it, use our Kong-stuffing guide to make it a holiday they’ll never forget. 

$12 at Amazon
Slow feeder bowl
SwankyCeramicsStore Slow Feeder
$46

Looking for a bespoke gift for your bougie pup? Look no further than these stunning slow-feeder ceramic bowls from Etsy shop SwankyCeramicsStore. Available in four sizes and six color options, this gorgeous ceramic piece might be just as much for the pet parents as it is for the pet. 

$46 at Etsy
Wild One pet carrier
Wild One Everyday Carrier
$175

Wild One just keeps bringing it — which is why you can bring your pup with you on your holiday travels. Oversized yet comfortable to carry — this travel bag is ideal for medium-sized pups who can’t always fit in traditional carriers. In addition to its unique size, it’s available in three colors, has four pockets, is made out of recyclable materials, and is partially washable. If that’s not enough to get Wild One on the Nice List, we don’t know what is. 

$175 at Wild One

Gifts for large dogs

Woof the pupsicle
Woof The Pupsicle
$20

To avoid choking hazards, it’s important to give larger dogs toys and gifts meant for their size. Luckily, brands like Woof are making things easy with toys like the Pupsicle, which comes in large (up to 75 pounds) and extra-large (75 pounds and up) options. DIY the frozen treat yourself or purchase one of Woof’s premade treats — like the Calming Wellness Pops, perfect for keeping your pup calm during the busy holiday season.

$20 at Woof
Lambwolf Nou
Lambwolf O Nou
$32

This holiday season, spoil your gentle giant with this gentle giant by Lambwolf Collective. Super plush, yet wildly durable, this extra-large version of Lambwolf’s best-selling toy is ideal for active chewers looking for a more relaxing experience. 

$32 at Lambwolf
Awoo felt ball
Awoo Pets Have a Ball Felt Trio
$15

Sustainable and subtly bougie, we have been on the wool dog toy bandwagon for quite some time now. Unfortunately, these darling and durable items are often crafted with smaller dogs in mind, leaving large pups to fend for themselves in a sea of microplastic. Luckily, Awoo offers an alternative for larger pups looking to lighten their carbon-footprint with this trio of felt balls. In addition to its obvious fetch-ing quality, the natural wool fibers can help gently clean your pup’s teeth — just in time for New Year’s card photos.

$15 at Awoo Pets
Barney bed
Barney Bed
$545

The holidays are the perfect time to splurge on your pup, so why not splurge practically with this XXL bed by Barney? Supportive and spacious, this bed is ideal for extra, extra-large dogs or older large dogs in need of more stretching room. To ensure the best bang for your buck, Barney has designed this bed to be supportive, easy to clean, and long-lasting — all covered by a 10-year No-Sag Guarantee warranty.

$545 at Barney Bed

Physical activity gifts

Bundle x Joy slow feeder
Bundle x Joy Slow Feeders
$18

This winter, stave off your and your pup’s seasonal affective disorder (SAD) with these brightly colored slow feeders by Bundle x Joy. Easy to use and clean, pair them with your pup’s regular food or use it like you would a lick mat and stick it in the freezer for a frosty treat that will keep them occupied.

$18 at Bundle x Joy
Arf pets treat dispenser
ARF Pets Memory and Training Activity Dog Treat Dispenser
$60

Keep your pup entertained during all 12 days of Christmas with this memory-training toy by ARF. All your pup needs to do is press the button and wait for a random number of treats to appear. The surprise element keeps them engaged and on their toes — making it a great enrichment activity for long winter days.

$60 at Chewy
Block Shop dog bed
Block Shop Mustard Dog Bed
$125

When it gets dark at 4 p.m., sometimes the best physical activity is the kind that involves snoring. This brightly colored cotton/linen dog bed by LA-based Block Shop is a great reminder that the sun will come out tomorrow or, more realistically, March.

$125 at Block Shop

Wearable gifts

gaia necklace
Laēlap Gaia Necklace
$75

For a more eclectic look, opt for this beaded necklace collar by Laēlap. Crafted using real pearls and sterling silver, pet parents can also purchase a matching version for themselves. While adorable, this necklace is not intended to replace your pup’s regular collar or leash and should never be worn without supervision.

$75 at Laēlap
Personalized dog collar
Petyz Paws Dog Collar Personalized
$18
$9

Gift your pup the statement piece they’ve been missing with this velvet collar from Etsy shop PetyzPaws. Available in over a dozen colors, this collar can fit seamlessly into any pup’s wardrobe — but ensure you further customize it with your dog’s proper tags! 

$9 at Etsy
Maxbone puffer
Maxbone Wrap Puffer Jacket
$75

Cranberry-colored and perfectly puffed, this jacket by Maxbone is the coat for the holiday season. Available in S-XXL sizes, this jacket is designed with a practical leash hole and adjustable drawcord to ensure a perfect fit. 

$75 at Maxbone

Christmas-themed gifts

Frisco milk & cookies toy
Frisco Holiday Milk and Gingerbread Cookies Dog Toy
$11

Keep your dog away from the real gingerbread this holiday season, and instead, treat them to this toy by Frisco. Ideal for small to medium-sized dogs, this dog-safe gingerbread toy makes a perfect stocking stuffer! 

Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but keep checking in for when it’s available again.

$11 at Chewy
Milk-Bone advent calendar
Milk-Bone 12 Days Woofmas Advent Calendar
$10
$9

“On the 11th day of Christmas, my dog parent gave to me… a Wishbone shaped like a tree. On the 12th day of Christmas, my dog parent gave to me… a different holiday-shaped Milk Bone which still rules because I love Milk Bones!

—Your dog, probably, if you get them this Milk-Bone advent calendar.


$9 at Chewy
The Foggy Dog gingerbread house
The Foggy Dog Gingerbread House Interactive Snuffle Dog Toy
$29

Build your pup a dog-safe Gingerbread house with this nosework toy from The Foggy Dog. Simply stuff biscuits in the roof shingles, and roll up treats into the chimney with care, and we promise your pup will view you as their personal Santa Claus. 

$29 at The Foggy Dog
BARK dog sweater rope toy
BARK Christmutts Sweater with Rope Dog Toy
$10

Crinkly, thrash-able, and thoughtfully themed, this rope toy by BARK makes for a perfect stocking stuffer. Just remember, rope toys should always be used under supervision.

$10 at Target

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles