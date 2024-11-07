Ahh, the holiday season — a time for friends, family, and, most importantly, presents. Specifically high up on your list are presents for the greatest gift ever bestowed upon you and/or the world: your dog. But, as fun as it can be to shower your dog with toys and treats, it’s still a surprisingly daunting task.
Obviously, we know our pups are all secret baby geniusesopens in a new tab — and yet, they still haven’t mastered the Amazon wishlist feature. That’s why we’ve taken up the task of doing it for them, with this, the ultimate 2024 holiday gift guide for your pup.
If your pup and apartment are both on the smaller side, consider gifting your pup this iFetch Frenzy Brain Game. Perfect for little pups with lots of energy, this interactive toy utilizes the element of surprise to entertain and engage your pup. The way it works is by having your pup deposit a small tennis ball into the top and then randomly ejecting it through one of the holes at the bottom. It’s the ideal gadget for keeping your pup active, not destructive, during the too-cold-for-fetch months.
While we’re forever obsessed opens in a new tabwith all of Wild One’s gorgeous toys, we really love this Twist Toss game for smaller pups. Available in standard and small sizes, this treat toy is a great enrichment option that actually works to accommodate smaller dogs and their smaller arms during supervised bone time.
This holiday season, refresh your small pup’s library of tennis balls with this six-pack from Boots & Barkley. Covered in adorable, poppy patterns, these tennis balls will still look cute when also covered with not-so-adorable slobber.
For smaller pups who tend to be overeager holiday eaters, consider this toy by BoniVet. Designed to hold a bone or bully stick, this toy also prevents your pup from swallowing the small, choking hazard end of said treats. Just remember, as safe and practical as this toy is, it is not intended to be used without supervision.
It can be hard for medium-sized dogs and their parents to find toys that are just right in terms of size. Luckily, pup-favorite brand Kong is on the case! Their classic, natural rubber toy is available in six sizes, and in the perfect Christmas red. Once your pup opens it, use our Kong-stuffing guideopens in a new tab to make it a holiday they’ll never forget.
Looking for a bespoke gift for your bougie pup? Look no further than these stunning slow-feeder ceramic bowls from Etsy shop SwankyCeramicsStore. Available in four sizes and six color options, this gorgeous ceramic piece might be just as much for the pet parents as it is for the pet.
Wild One just keeps bringing it — which is why you can bring your pup with you on your holiday travels. Oversized yet comfortable to carry — this travel bag is ideal for medium-sized pups who can��’t always fit in traditional carriers. In addition to its unique size, it’s available in three colors, has four pockets, is made out of recyclable materials, and is partially washable. If that’s not enough to get Wild One on the Nice List, we don’t know what is.
To avoid choking hazards, it’s important to give larger dogs toys and gifts meant for their size. Luckily, brands like Woof are making things easy with toys like the Pupsicle, which comes in large (up to 75 pounds) and extra-large (75 pounds and up) options. DIY the frozen treat yourself or purchase one of Woof’s premade treats — like the Calming Wellness Pops, perfect for keeping your pup calm opens in a new tabduring the busy holiday season.
This holiday season, spoil your gentle giant with this gentle giant by Lambwolf Collective. Super plush, yet wildly durable, this extra-large version of Lambwolf’s best-selling toy is ideal for active chewers looking for a more relaxing experience.
Sustainable and subtly bougie, we have been on the wool dog toy bandwagon opens in a new tabfor quite some time now. Unfortunately, these darling and durable items are often crafted with smaller dogs in mind, leaving large pups to fend for themselves in a sea of microplastic. Luckily, Awoo offers an alternative for larger pups looking to lighten their carbon-footprint with this trio of felt balls. In addition to its obvious fetch-ing quality, the natural wool fibers can help gently clean your pup’s teeth — just in time for New Year’s card photos.
The holidays are the perfect time to splurge on your pup, so why not splurge practically with this XXL bed by Barney? Supportive and spacious, this bed is ideal for extra, extra-large dogs or older large dogs in need of more stretching room. To ensure the best bang for your buck, Barney has designed this bed to be supportive, easy to clean, and long-lasting — all covered by a 10-year No-Sag Guarantee warranty.
This winter, stave off your and your pup’s seasonal affective disorderopens in a new tab (SAD) with these brightly colored slow feeders by Bundle x Joy. Easy to use and clean, pair them with your pup’s regular food or use it like you would a lick mat and stick it in the freezer for a frosty treat that will keep them occupied.
Keep your pup entertained during all 12 days of Christmas with this memory-training toy by ARF. All your pup needs to do is press the button and wait for a random number of treats to appear. The surprise element keeps them engaged and on their toes — making it a great enrichment activity for long winter days.
When it gets dark at 4 p.m., sometimes the best physical activity is the kind that involves snoring. This brightly colored cotton/linen dog bed by LA-based Block Shop is a great reminder that the sun will come out tomorrow or, more realistically, March.
For a more eclectic look, opt for this beaded necklace collar by Laēlap. Crafted using real pearls and sterling silver, pet parents can also purchase a matching version for themselves. While adorable, this necklace is not intended to replace your pup’s regular collar or leash and should never be worn without supervision.
Gift your pup the statement piece they’ve been missing with this velvet collar from Etsy shop PetyzPaws. Available in over a dozen colors, this collar can fit seamlessly into any pup’s wardrobe — but ensure you further customize it with your dog’s proper tags!
Cranberry-colored and perfectly puffed, this jacket by Maxbone is the coat for the holiday season. Available in S-XXL sizes, this jacket is designed with a practical leash hole and adjustable drawcord to ensure a perfect fit.
Keep your dog away opens in a new tabfrom the real gingerbread this holiday season, and instead, treat them to this toy by Frisco. Ideal for small to medium-sized dogs, this dog-safe gingerbread toy makes a perfect stocking stuffer!
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but keep checking in for when it’s available again.
“On the 11th day of Christmas, my dog parent gave to me… a Wishbone shaped like a tree. On the 12th day of Christmas, my dog parent gave to me… a different holiday-shaped Milk Bone which still rules because I love Milk Bones!”
—Your dog, probably, if you get them this Milk-Bone advent calendar.
Build your pup a dog-safe Gingerbread house with this nosework toy from The Foggy Dog. Simply stuff biscuits in the roof shingles, and roll up treats into the chimney with care, and we promise your pup will view you as their personal Santa Claus.