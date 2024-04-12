I’ll say it: It’s been a long time since someone came up with a new funny dog toy. A rubber newspaper called the Woof Street Journal? Seen it. A fuzzy liquor bottle claiming to be something called “Pawka?” Snooze. A squeaky coffee cup with the words “Starbarks” emblazoned across the front? Come on, people — let’s get more creative.
OK, so perhaps I’m being a skosh dramatic. But, skosh of drama aside, I have been waiting, praying, even, for a new funny dog toy to make me quietly giggle to myself and go “that is the dog version of our thing” once again. And finally, I’m happy to report, my very serious/real prayers have been answered by the furryfolksopens in a new tab.
With a focus on nosework enrichment, the furryfolks make toys that engage your dog’s brain as much as they do your sense of humor. They also offer clothing and accessories, with everything from quirky sweaters to sleek and stylish poop-bag holders. For the company’s founders, Hye Min and Sangbum Jang, fun is the common thread in any and all of their creations.
“My partner and I run a small team with the belief that designs that bring joy to people will naturally become a gift they want to share with their dogs,” Min tells us. While joy might be the foundation of the furryfolks toys, Min and Jang didn’t stop there when conceptualizing their designs.
“We aim to make toys that encourage interactive play opens in a new tabbetween dogs and their owners, strengthening their bond and creating happy memories,” she says. “We add practical features, like treat pockets and squeakers, to make playtime more fun and beneficial for the dogs, ensuring that both pets and their owners have a fulfilling experience.”
Here are our top picks from their site (trust us: It was hard to narrow it down).
Part tomato, part tug — this enrichment toy can do it all.
“Our ‘Nosework’ toys are made to make dogs think and move, keeping them entertained,” Min says. So, load ’er up with treats or employ for a rigorous game of tug-of-war. You can even take off some of the tomatoes, which might be a good idea if your pup likes to tug to the death.
Move aside, weird anthropomorphic Sour Patch pranksters from those TV commercials, there’s a new sour-then-sweet star on the block. That would be the Orange toy from FurryFolks nosework line, which features a smiley, crinkly “peel” and cranky, squeaky inner “orange.” Stuff this orange with treats, and let your dog enjoy a sensory experience almost as good as the real thing.
If you’re looking for a farm-to-table dog toy, the AAA+ egg toy is your guy. Reversible and stuffable, you’ll find your money goes further with this toy than the IRL $9 organic eggs in your fridge. That’s because puzzle toys like these and other FurryFolks toys are key to keeping pups healthy and happy.
“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised... or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” behaviorist Stacy Alldredge told Kinshipopens in a new tab. “Interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do.”
While we’re on the farm theme, let’s talk about this hilarious, self-hating broccoli toy. Stuff the tree part of the broccoli with treats, and let your dog go bananas on this broccoli. Designed for pups of all ages, we think this toy is a great option for nosework beginners with its simple, yet engaging, design.
This I-Scream toy truly lives up to its name, thanks to its squeaky, crinkly, crabby-faced purple scoop. Attached to said scoop is the waffle cone, which can be removed to hide toppings (aka dog treatsopens in a new tab) for your dog to find. Remove the scoop, and you can play fetch or a gentle tug-of-war with the saucer shaped “spilled” ice cream part. Similar to broccoli, the I-Scream is perfect for nosework beginners.
Per Min, FurryFolks nosework toys are intended to do more than entertain your pup: “Encouraging them to use their sense of smell to find hidden treats promotes a sense of achievement and confidence when they succeed.”
So, if your pup is looking for a challenge or just has a craving for seafood, opt for this stuffable, mustachioed crab toy. Designed with a treat strip that holds treats in place, this toy will keep your pup engaged and entertained, thanks to its moderately difficult design. We recommend committing to the bit even further by stuffing this with our fave seafood-flavored treatsopens in a new tab.
Min hints that their clothing and accessories are a small step in a new direction for the brand: “The next step for the furryfolks is to create a lifestyle brand beyond just pets, including living spaces where they are part of the family.”
That could explain why this poop bag holder diverts from the brand’s normal loud and fun style (which we love) and towards a more, non-conspicuous quiet luxury vibe that will blend into your home seamlessly. Crafted of vegan-suede and available in five colors, this case also features sturdy brass hardware — so you don’t have to worry about losing your dog’s most adorable bathroom-related accessory.
A blend of German-made dynamic climbing rope, buttery-smooth, vegetable-tanned leather, and weighty brass, this handmade leash is designed for more than just a walk in the park. At 55 inches long, this leash is perfect for everyday walks, as well as hikesopens in a new tab and runs. And, with a soft suede grip and a lightweight feel, this leash was truly designed for both you and your pup.
Keep in mind, the brand’s site calls out that the leather will turn into a darker, rich brown with use.
Crafted from the very same German-made dynamic climbing rope, buttery-smooth vegetable-tanned leather, and weighty brass, this uniquely designed collar perfectly blends utility with luxury. Available in two colors and three sizes, this collar also features sturdy and safe brass hardware that fits comfortably on your dog’s neck. As with the leash, this naturally beige leather will garner a gorgeous, deep brown patina over time.
If your dog enjoys a rainy day — and especially if they don’t — consider adding this thoughtfully designed jacket to your pup’s rainy repertoire. With features like wind-resistant leg covers, a stretchy belly cover (perfect for low-riders like Dachsundsopens in a new tab), and reflective piping for nighttime visibility, this rain jacket lives up to its “no umbrella club” claim. Plus, with seven sizes to choose from (S to 4XL) we love that every dog can join in the puddle-jumping fun.
But as the months warm up, and as cute and comfy as this jacket is, remember to only bring it out when it’s safe to do so, warns trainer Carin Ford. “Never put a coat on them when the weather is mild or they’re indoors, because this can lead to overheating.” Ford wrote for Kinshipopens in a new tab. “And no matter how cute they look, don’t force your dog to wear a coat if they’re ardently opposed. Instead, use positive reinforcementopens in a new tab to encourage them over time.”
If your dog loves attention (so, all dogs) there is no better advertisement than this pink-and-brown turtleneck. Insanely cozy and fuzzy, this sweater is perfect for colder climates or dogs who are quick to catch a chill. And, while this sweater already comes in six sizes, the stretchiness of the fabric means an even larger variety of dogs can enjoy this cozy little number.
You probably consider your dog to be a deity, as is normal and accurate, so why not say it with this “Dog Bless Y’all” fuzzy sweater? We also love how the sunny, blue-and-yellow motif matches perfectly with the cheeky, cheery saying. Plus, just like the “Hey” sweater, this turtleneck is stretchy AF, so small and big dogs alike can bask in their demigod status.