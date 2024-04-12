This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

I’ll say it: It’s been a long time since someone came up with a new funny dog toy. A rubber newspaper called the Woof Street Journal? Seen it. A fuzzy liquor bottle claiming to be something called “Pawka?” Snooze. A squeaky coffee cup with the words “Starbarks” emblazoned across the front? Come on, people — let’s get more creative.

OK, so perhaps I’m being a skosh dramatic. But, skosh of drama aside, I have been waiting, praying, even, for a new funny dog toy to make me quietly giggle to myself and go “that is the dog version of our thing” once again. And finally, I’m happy to report, my very serious/real prayers have been answered by the furryfolks opens in a new tab .

With a focus on nosework enrichment, the furryfolks make toys that engage your dog’s brain as much as they do your sense of humor. They also offer clothing and accessories, with everything from quirky sweaters to sleek and stylish poop-bag holders. For the company’s founders, Hye Min and Sangbum Jang, fun is the common thread in any and all of their creations.

“My partner and I run a small team with the belief that designs that bring joy to people will naturally become a gift they want to share with their dogs,” Min tells us. While joy might be the foundation of the furryfolks toys, Min and Jang didn’t stop there when conceptualizing their designs.

“We aim to make toys that encourage interactive play opens in a new tab between dogs and their owners, strengthening their bond and creating happy memories,” she says. “We add practical features, like treat pockets and squeakers, to make playtime more fun and beneficial for the dogs, ensuring that both pets and their owners have a fulfilling experience.”

Here are our top picks from their site (trust us: It was hard to narrow it down).

Toys

Accessories

opens in a new tab furryfolks Daily Poop Bag Holder opens in a new tab $ 29 Min hints that their clothing and accessories are a small step in a new direction for the brand: “The next step for the furryfolks is to create a lifestyle brand beyond just pets, including living spaces where they are part of the family.” That could explain why this poop bag holder diverts from the brand’s normal loud and fun style (which we love) and towards a more, non-conspicuous quiet luxury vibe that will blend into your home seamlessly. Crafted of vegan-suede and available in five colors, this case also features sturdy brass hardware — so you don’t have to worry about losing your dog’s most adorable bathroom-related accessory.

Small Business opens in a new tab $29 at the furryfolks opens in a new tab

Clothes