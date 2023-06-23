Your Dog Will Be Rolling Over For These Soft-Baked Lobster Treats

Ready to celebrate summer and all it offers? We suggest these crustacean snacks for your lobster picnic-loving pup.

With the dawn of Cancer season opens in a new tab and the summer solstice, it’s time for more lobster picnics, complete with plenty of butter for drizzling. Snacking on the crustacean is a summer tradition — but not always the most eco-friendly one. Because of their lower meat yield compared to other seafood, most of the lobster results in food waste, which is one of the primary contributors to climate change . That doesn’t stop you — or your pup — from craving this summertime seafood treat.

Thankfully, there’s an eco-friendly solution (for our dogs, anyway) in the form of Shameless Pets, a dog treat company that recycles food waste into dog treats, including their very popular Lobster Roll (Over) Soft Baked treats. opens in a new tab

All About Shameless Pets Lobster Treats

Initially, I discovered Shameless Pets while looking for a sustainably produced soft treat for my toothless pup opens in a new tab , Moose. In researching them I found that, since they launched in 2018, Shameless Pets has up-cycled over a million pounds of food waste, with lobster being their third largest up-cycled food waste product.

Like any good/neurotic dog parent, my first thought was “no baby of mine is going to eat trash lobster!” But, lo and behold, trash lobster is actually very good for dogs. Lobster is naturally high in glucosamine opens in a new tab , which is an essential and recommended supplement for dog’s joint and hip functions, especially in older dogs or breeds prone to hip and joint problems.

Shameless Pets is also hyper-transparent about how it sources its trash lobster, which is to say that it is not really trash lobster at all. The company uses a combination of misfit products (aka a product that is perfectly fine to eat but that stores won’t buy) and surplus products (the byproduct of food before it’s prepared, aka thrown-out shells) to create its treats. Knowing this, you don’t have to worry that your dog is chomping on the remnants of someone's once-buttery lobster roll.

The Quality of the Treats

So, is this trash-but-not-trash lobster treat any good? Uh, yeah, obviously — it’s literally a lobster roll treat for dogs, which is probably why my dogs went wild for them. Personally, I could do without the smell, but that’s my only knock on the treat. I’m more impressed with the treats being a true soft-baked product — meaning my toothless dog can actually eat it.

More than anything, I am excited to support a brand that aligns with my goal of becoming a more eco-aware dog parent opens in a new tab . Usually, my urge to buy sustainable and ethically sourced products is countered by my fear of the pet industry’s lack of holistic safety and quality standards. Many tried-and-true dog brands employ transparent safety and quality standards but forgo sustainability measures completely. While many new brands, whose focus is entirely on sustainability, are completely opaque when it comes to their safety and quality standards. And forget trying to take affordability into account, as brands on either side of the spectrum are often overpriced given either their lack of quality or eco-awareness.

All that said, Shameless Pets is a rare gem, offering only the finest, safest trash lobster money (specifically $6.99) can buy.