Sofi’s Secret Stash Is All About the Groovy Vibes

If online fashion favorite Lisa Says Gah opens in a new tab ’s entire collection, the popularity of Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & The Six, and John Mayer’s choice to tour with Dead & Company opens in a new tab didn’t make it clear — the influence of America’s grooviest decade is more alive than ever. As to why the ’70s have seen such a recent relevance renaissance, there are a few possible causes. It could be due to the colorful palette of its psychedelic aesthetic or maybe the generation’s carefree nature. Another potential influence might be the modern reevaluation of the time period’s favorite recreational flower and its plethora of benefits. Thankfully, Groovy Pup refused to fixate on just one element and offered all three aspects for our favorite tree-hugging pets.

With Sofi’s Secret Stash opens in a new tab , Groovy Pup has devised CBD-infused dog treats inspired by a time when music festivals didn’t cost four digits. Named after the brand’s “Founder and Chief Treat Officer” Sofi the Doodle opens in a new tab , these small cookies feature a short list of ingredients. While your pup finds a newfound appreciation for The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, you can rest easy knowing they’re ingesting grub made mostly of organic almond butter, apple sauce, coconut oil, and oat flour. Other than that, it’s pretty much just water and broad-spectrum CBD.

As is routine when speaking on CBD or any other subsidiaries of the hemp plant, it’s crucial to note what is and, more importantly, is not present. Cannabidiol, aka CBD, is one of several beneficial components found in the cannabis plant. But unlike the stuff Jerry Garcia once enjoyed, CBD doesn’t include any THC — the plant’s psychoactive ingredient. In short, Sofi’s Secret Stash will not get your dog high. Plus, the brand’s CBD is sustainably sun-grown, meaning it was raised under natural light in an outdoor environment. This minimizes the number of resources required to produce the product, ultimately limiting its carbon footprint.

But that’s not to say eating the treats won’t result in any physical or mental changes. CBD has been shown to positively affect pups — namely by combating seizures opens in a new tab and reducing anxiety opens in a new tab . And Groovy Pup very much designed its treats to utilize these calming properties. With 20 milligrams of CBD packed into each cookie, your dog will be zenned out in no time. Groovy Pup adds that these treats can help nervous dogs relax and aging and ailing pups recover.

Of course, what would a good free-love-inspired product be without some charitable giveback? For every purchase of Sofi’s Secret Stash, Groovy Pup donates a bag of its CBD-infused treats to a local animal shelter or welfare organization in the buyer’s name. The company notes opens in a new tab that it’s common for dogs living in shelters to have anxiety or display aggression, which can lower their chance of adoption. It’s Groovy Pup’s hope that by treating a dog’s nervousness and angst, it’ll increase their likelihood of finding happiness with their permanent family.

Disclaimer alert: This article is here to share information. But, much like pineapple on pizza, the topic may be controversial. Meaning, not all vets or pet professionals agree. Because every pet is a unique weirdo with specific needs. So, don’t take this as fact or medical advice. Talk things over with your vet when making decisions, and use your best judgment (about both your pet’s health and pizza toppings).