17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget

Because they deserve something special on their big day.

by Rebecca Caplan
August 12, 2024
Dog Birthday Party.
Brat Co / Stocksy

As pet parents, we celebrate milestones with our dogs throughout their lives. The first time they sit, the first time you give them a bath, the first time they have a foreign object in their mouth and nearly give you a heart attack. Each one of these moments is special, but none more special than their birthday.

Of course, when it comes to pups, a “birthday” can mean one of two things. For some, it might be the actual day of their dog’s birth, while others might celebrate a “gotcha” day, aka the day they came into your life.

No matter when or why you celebrate, these birthday essentials will help you and your pup get the party started with style!

Modern Beast party hat for dogs
Modern Beast Pawty Hat
$14

Let’s kick this party off right with these crazy cute Pawty Hats by Modern Beast. Crafted from their signature 100 percent felt wool, you and your pup can break these out and celebrate for years to come. 

$14 at Modern Beast
dog rose plush toy
Haute Diggity Dog Woof Clicquot Rosé Plush Dog Toy
$16

You know what they say: Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends, and stuffed champagne for my dog. Cheers! 

$16 at Dog & Co.
dog face straw toppers
TheFantabulousParty Pet Face Birthday Party Straw Topper
$15

Thanks to Etsy and cutting-edge technology, your dog’s face can now be a straw! And what better time than on their birthday/gotcha day? Just make sure you keep a close eye on them around any party favors like this that are more for the enjoyment of the humans at the party and should never be in dogs’ mouths.

$15 at Etsy
dog cupcake toy
Lanco Toys Birthday Cupcake Squeaker Dog Toy
$14

Made from all-natural rubber and completely handpainted, this Lanco cupcake toy is the perfect gift for birthday pups. Looking for more reasons to celebrate? This toy features a special squeaker designed to be fun for dogs and less loud for their humans. 

$14 at Dog & Co.
dog puppy party garland
Meri Meri Puppy Party Garland
$24

Set the stage for your pup’s day in the spotlight with this puppy party garland by Meri Meri. It's so cute it can and should be reused for all their birthdays to come.

$24 at Amazon
dog birthday box
ZippyPaws Pup Birthday Box
$18

This birthday box by Zippy Paws has it all — literally. Inside, your pup will find cake, balloons, and a party hat — all of which come in perfect party pink.

$18 at ZippyPaws
Bocce's Bakery birthday cake treats
Bocce’s Bakery Birthday Cake Treats
$7

Baking a dog-safe cake has never been easier, thanks to this mix by Bocce’s Bakery. Flavored with cranberry, blueberry, and delicious vanilla, this cake mix also includes instructions for a super simple dog-safe “frosting.” 

$7 at Amazon
cake dog toy
Fou Fou Brands Yappy Birthday! Latex Cake Dog Squeaky Toy
$14

For bigger pups, opt for this triangular cake toy by FOUFOUBRANDS. The larger shape and triangular design are better for avoiding a choking hazard with bigger dogs. 

$14 at Dog & Co.
dog bandana, cake batter, and toy
Polkadog x The Foggy Dog “Party Starter” Bundle
$60

If your pup loves a good theme, consider this collab bundle by Polkadog and The Foggy Dog. Included in this “party starter” is a bag of “cake batter” treats by Polkadog along with a matching toy and bandana by The Foggy Dog. Available in small, medium, and large sizes. 

$60 at Polkadog
dog balloon toy
BARK Super Chewer Bob The Balloon Dog Toy
$16

Dogs up to 50 pounds can finally partake in the whimsy of balloon animals with Bob the Balloon. Great for strong chewers, we love how Bark has taken care to include an equally strong squeaker to ensure pup safety. As always, supervise your super chewer.

$16 at Amazon
dog birthday lamb chop toy
Multipet Birthday Lamb Chop
$13

For many pups, Lambchop is the ultimate guest of honor at any party. Have her arrive in proper dress with this birthday edition version of the famous stuffie. 

$13 at Amazon
dog birthday invitation
Mr. Boddington’s Studio Pup Party Birthday Invitation
$0.24

Get the party started with these pup-themed invites by Paperless Post. At 24 cents a pop, these invites are an affordable, adorable alternative to a not-as-cute mass text to your fellow pup parents. 

$0.24 at Paperless Post
dog plush balloon toy
Frisco Birthday Balloon Plush with Rope Squeaky Dog Toy
$11

Get all of the crackle and none of the pop with this crinkle rope balloon toy by Frisco. Designed for small, medium, and large dogs, this toy can take a tug but is not meant for heavy chewers. 

$11 at Chewy
dog birthday cake treat box
Bonne et Filou Happy Birthday Dog Treats Gift Box
$70
$50

Prefer not to go the DIY route? This Bonne Et Filou cookie tray has you covered for your pup’s big day. Made from human-grade food ingredients, this tray includes 20 dog-safe cookies — with plenty of variety for different-sized pups! 

$50 at Amazon
Multipet birthday dog loofa
Multipet Loofa Birthday Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
$12
$8

This squeaky Loofa Birthday Plush is a great, cuddly gift for a post-party winddown. Intended for gentle chewers, this comfy toy is perfect for crate play or a rousing round of tug-of-war. 

$8 at Amazon
dog birthday piñata
Blue Panda Pull String Dog Bone Piñata
$22

Designed for dogs to actually play with, this puppy piñata from Amazon will add a whole new level of fun to your pup’s party. To use, have the dogs take turns pulling on the dangling strings. One lucky pup will be the one to pull the “surprise” string that unleashes treats galore! Just remember to always supervise the fun, especially when choking hazards like string are involved.

$22 at Amazon
dog Goody Box toys and treats
Goody Box Birthday Dog Toys
$43
$28

Treat extra good birthday girls and boys to this Goody Box by Chewy. Packed with toys and treats and even a birthday bandana, this gift box is the perfect way to spoil your birthday baby. 

$28 at Chewy

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

