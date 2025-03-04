Ever wondered if your dog has what it takes to be your coffee buddy opens in a new tab , or if they’re destined to be banned from every patio in town? Spoiler: Many pups can learn to behave beautifully at restaurants and cafés that allow dogs, but it doesn’t just happen because you want it to.

It’s so fun to bring your dog with you to your favorite outdoor restaurant or to check out the newest spot to grab a bite — it’s just so satisfying to give your dog a new experience and to avoid those sad eyes when you head out the door without them. If they come along, there’s no rushing home to let them out and no guilt about leaving them behind. Plus, how fun is it to have people say “Aww,” look at your dog with loving eyes, and tell you what a great pup you have? Face it: Life is better together, and that includes mealtime.

You’ll need to do some prep and training to make sure the whole crew (you, your dog, and other patrons) have a good time, though. So, how do you “café-train” your dog to be the ultimate dining companion?

Teach your dog the must-have skills they’ll need.

Let’s be real — it won’t be cool if your dog jumps on a stranger at a restaurant or helps themself to something an unsuspecting diner drops on the ground. If you want your dog to be the perfect dining sidekick, they’ve got to have some solid skills. They need to be able to walk nicely on a leash, greet people politely without jumping up opens in a new tab or sniffing them (awkward!), and stay calm. Nobody’s dreams of the perfect night out include being seated next to a jumping, barking ball of fur. (OK, maybe my dreams. But I won’t necessarily be around when you go out to eat with your dog, unless you’re at a Cuban restaurant — then I’m there.)

Dogs should be good at resisting the urge to eat something that falls on the ground if told to opens in a new tab “leave it,” focus their attention on you while basically ignoring other people, and hold a “stay” for the entire time you’re there. If you teach your dog to lie down and stay on a blanket no matter where you put it (under the table, behind your chair), you can more easily get them to be — and remain there during your meal.

suguliev / Adobe Stock

Prep ahead of time.

Preparation is always essential; think of it as a pre-game but for dogs. Before you head to the restaurant, review your pup’s dining-out manners with them. Do a minute or so of nice leash-walking, practice telling them to “leave it” and work on having them “stay” on their blanket. Move it to different places, and have them stay for a moment each time. Doing this training right before you head out reminds them of the behavior you want from them and also tires out their brain, making it easier for them to settle, rather than cause a scene when you get there.

Oh, and don’t forget to bring the treats opens in a new tab ! Along with treats, bring food toys or things to chew on opens in a new tab so they have something to keep them occupied — those long-lasting snacks are a lifesaver for your sanity.

Set your dog up for success.

Make it as easy as possible for your dog to behave well by setting them up for success. Go to the restaurant after they have had a lot of exercise opens in a new tab — like a long hike opens in a new tab — or after they’ve been tired out by a good play session opens in a new tab with their best buddy. That will create a far easier situation than trying to go out after they’ve been at home for hours, building up social and physical energy. If there is a time of day they’re most likely to be settled, go to the restaurant then, rather than when they are predictably all amped up. You don’t want to hit the restaurant just when those good ol’ zoomies are most likely to hit opens in a new tab .

Choose the most dog-friendly place you can so the pressure is down a bit, making it easier for you to relax and your dog to succeed. Avoid super-crowded places for your first few tries. You want your dog to feel comfortable, not overwhelmed. And keep those first trips short — maybe just bring them when you get coffee or a quick snack. Gradually level up to a full meal.

boykovi1991 / Adobe Stock

Actively manage the situation.

No matter how well you’ve prepared your dog to join you at dinner, be proactive about managing the situation from the moment you arrive until you leave. Choose their spot carefully by putting them in an area with the least amount of activity from guests or staff. Here’s a genius move: Face them away from the entrance so they are not anxious about everyone coming and going. Always be on the lookout, monitoring the situation for possible challenges or distractions so you can take action right away to help your dog before they react.

While you’re there, don’t forget to give them lots of praise and pets. Dole out treats and toys on the regular to make sure they don’t get bored. You can give them treats for looking at you, rolling on their side opens in a new tab , or any other behavior you specifically ask for, but you can also give them treats to reinforce staying on their blanket and being calm. Try to sit in the same spot each time if you can so you can make it your dog’s happy place.

Be flexible.

OK, real talk: Not every dog is destined to be the next foodie influencer. If they seem stressed, it’s best to cut the excursion short and try again another time. A few outings may be necessary to decide for sure if this will work for your dog, so don’t give up after just one time. Every dog is different, and you know your pup best. No shame in leaving early if things aren’t working out. (To-go containers are a thing for a reason!)

If your dog is naturally calm, emotionally controlled, and was well-socialized as a puppy, opens in a new tab there’s a good chance you both can enjoy going to a restaurant together. However, even the most well-behaved dogs can have an off day. They might be feeling sick opens in a new tab , be obsessed with incoming bad weather opens in a new tab , or smell something intriguing nearby. If they’re not having fun, there’s no need to force it. Your dog’s comfort and happiness are the priority.

Enjoy the adventure with your dog.

It’s super fun to take a well-behaved, well-prepared dog out to eat with you — just make sure you’ve prepped them for success. With some patience and practice, you’ll both be able to enjoy a meal out without worrying about any “dog drama.” And hey, it’s way more fun than dining solo.



