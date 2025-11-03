8 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Dog Doesn’t Get Jealous of Your New Boo

When you fall in love with someone new, your heart expands. You know there’s enough of your affection to go around, but your dog, well, they may not be as convinced.

They have been your ride-or-die through every heartbreak, and they might not be as pumped as you that you’ve found someone new to cuddle up with on the couch who’s… not them. They didn’t swipe right. They didn’t ask for this. They probably legit believe nobody is good enough for you anyway. Fair enough. But here we are.

Now it’s time to soft launch your new boo into your dog’s life without causing a jealousy crisis. Here’s how to make the intro smooth, avoid jealous feelings, and maybe, just maybe, turn the two loves of your life into the best of pals.

Don’t let your relationship be one big bummer for your dog.

New S.O. equals new routines. And guess who will be the first to notice? Your OG soulmate — your dog. If you start coming home late, cutting walks short, or skipping couch snuggles, you must forgive your dog for being quick to say (in some canine kind of way), “Excuse me?!”