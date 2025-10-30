4 Reasons Dogs Like Being Pet
It’s good for them, and it’s good for you. Here’s why everyone wins.
In This Article:
The Science Behind Petting Why Dogs Like Being Petted How to Pet a Dog How to Tell When a Dog Doesn't Want Pets What to Do When a Dog Does Not Want to Be Petted How to Build a Stronger Bond With Your Dog
Petting a dog is one of the best things we can do for our mental health. It can actually lower the stress hormone (cortisol) and release the love hormone (oxytocin), creating a better mood and overall feeling of mental wellbeing. But part of what makes petting a dog feel so good is that they like it, too. This is actually unusual in the animal kingdom — many other animals don’t like being touched by humans. Many dogs even have their own unique ways of asking for pets: They may lick you, pat you, or nuzzle you.
So, why exactly does your dog like to be pet so much? There are lots of different reasons, but a big one is that it releases the same chemicals in them that we get from petting them. So when you cuddle with your pet, there’s a reciprocal cycle of love hormones going back and forth, strengthening your bond and relaxing both of you.