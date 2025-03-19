Belly rubs, scratches (or “scritches” if you’re using the cutesy pet-parent vernacular) behind the ears, chin stokes — dogs have all sorts of sweet spots where they like to receive pets opens in a new tab . But the deep, satisfying booty scratch in particular seems to overshadow the rest. That begs the question: Why, of all possible places, are dogs obsessed with getting scratches on their butts? While scientific research on this specific phenomenon is limited, experts have some educated guesses.

Kinship spoke with Lauren Fox, the executive director of All Breed Rescue and Training at Have a Nice Dog opens in a new tab , and Lydia Rakov, the co-owner, chief training officer, and behavior consultant at Good Dog, Dyno opens in a new tab , about why dogs might love butt rubs. Here’s what they said.

It itches a scratch in a hard-to-reach place.

Their heads, ears, chests — these are all easy spots for dogs to reach and scratch solo. But for many dogs, especially longer-bodied breeds like Dachshunds, the rear end is simply hard to get to access.

“It’s like that same spot on your back that you just can’t reach,” Fox says. As a result, some dogs might like butt rubs because it’s a place they can’t get to without a little help.

Booty scratches just feel good.

It’s as simple as that. Rakov says that a dog’s rear end, especially near the base of the tail, usually has an abundance of nerve endings, which would make scratches there extra satisfying.

She also notes that the shape of your nails might be better than your dog’s at providing deep scratches that get down to the skin level, especially for double-coated dog breeds like Border Collies or Pomeranians. “I think it’s relatable,” Fox adds. “You could scratch your own back, but it always feels better when somebody else does it.”

Yurii Shevchenko / Stocksy

It’s conditioned reinforcement.

Rakov says that butt rubs might be a positive reinforcement mechanism opens in a new tab for some dogs. For example, in her time training dogs, she says some will respond positively to a high-value treat like hot dogs opens in a new tab , some to praise opens in a new tab , and some to pets and booty scratches. Your pup might love getting butt scratches because it’s associated with a job well done. Whatever works!

It’s a non-threatening way to interact.

Dogs rely heavily on body language opens in a new tab as a form of communication. In this context, Fox says dogs might use butt rubs as a less threatening, less vulnerable way to ask for and receive pets. She says that front interactions, such as face-to-face or chest-to-chest, can feel inappropriate or intimidating for dogs. Offering their booties, however, can feel like a safer, more cautious option.

If you look for it, you’ll probably see this “booty language” frequently. Dogs sniff each others’ butts opens in a new tab in greeting, and many practice what Fox calls “butt-fu,” or playing by jostling each other with their butts.

Tyra Washington / iStock

When butt rubs aren’t a good thing.

If your dog asks for booty rubs, that’s usually a sign that your dog is comfortable. However, there are some exceptions. Rakov says that sometimes pet parents mistake anal swiping for a request for butt rubs. She describes this behavior (not going to repeat it) as a “really rude” practice where a dog will essentially quickly rub their butt on you to mark you as their territory. She adds that dogs without a lot of socialization opens in a new tab may do this when they’re uncomfortable.

It’s also important to keep track of any instance in which your dog shies away from butt pets. Both Rakov and Fox caution that a dog who expresses discomfort when you pet their lower back, hip, or rear — especially if they normally like pets in these areas — may do so because they’re experiencing pain opens in a new tab . If you notice this, it’s worth checking in with your vet.

How to know if a dog wants booty scritches

When it comes to booty scritches, it’s all about knowing what your dog prefers and respecting their boundaries opens in a new tab . “You’re going to have some people who love to be hugged, but then you’re going to have some people who are really averse to hugs,” Rakov says. “Dogs as individuals, they’re going to be that way as well.”

To see if a dog is receptive to some butt rubs, or even pets in general, follow this approach:

Check with the dog for consent: Turn to the side and hold your hand palm-up on your leg (don’t stick your hand in the dog’s face opens in a new tab ). Wait to see if they approach you.

Do a test pet: If the dog comes up to sniff or lick your hand opens in a new tab , it’s usually OK to do a “test pet.” Fox says dogs will often position themselves where they’d like to receive physical touch, but if you’re unsure, aim for a neutral area like the chest. Rakov recommends following the “Rule of Three”: Give one three-second pet or three short, one-second pets.

Let the dog determine what’s next: If they stay near, nuzzle you, or lean into you opens in a new tab , that means they’re interested in receiving more rub-downs. If they leave, that means they’re done with the interaction.

If a dog really appreciates their booty scratch session, they may give you what Fox calls “flea-biting,” which are tiny nibbles to your hands or clothing. Fox says these aren’t unhappy or threatening bites but a sign of endearment and enjoyment.

Whether it’s the booty, the belly opens in a new tab , behind the ears, or the chin, pay close attention to where (and when and how long) your dog wants pets to make sure they’re having the best experience.