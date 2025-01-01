Sarah (Kollmorgen) Cottone· Kinship · Kinship

Sarah (Kollmorgen) Cottone

Sarah is a writer whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Discover magazine, and the Huffington Post, among other places. She lives outside of Denver with her husband and their dog Lucy, who is the true queen of the household.

