And how to figure out what your pup is really trying to say.

Dogs communicate constantly — but because they can’t speak our language, we can easily misread their signals. Misunderstanding your dog’s behavior can lead to frustration, missed cues, and even safety concerns.

We spoke with Tanya Lim, founder and head trainer at Family Pupz opens in new tab in Denver, to decode four commonly misunderstood dog behaviors and what they’re truly trying to tell us.

How dogs express themselves

Dogs primarily communicate through body language. Their ears, mouth, tail, posture, and especially their eyes all carry meaning. Even small gestures — like yawning, lip licking, or freezing while on a walk — can indicate stress, uncertainty, or discomfort.

But how can you know if a yawn is a sign of stress or just a yawn? Lim says context is key. Observing what happens before, during, and after a behavior helps pet parents accurately interpret their dog’s actions.