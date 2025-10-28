Is Your Dog a Toy Addict? A New Study Says It’s Totally Possible

Dogs love toys. Whether it’s that first stuffie they get as a puppy to the ratty old relic they still drag around as a senior dog, they are absolutely devoted. But can a dog ever love a toy too much? Concerned pet parents might notice that their dogs become way too into certain toys. It can turn from simple love to obsession… and maybe even addiction. Per a new study, some dogs may display addictive behavior when it comes to their toys.

A group of researchers from University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna conducted a study on “excessive toy motivation” in dogs opens in new tab — and their findings indicate possible addictive behavior opens in new tab . But does this one study mean we should all be watching our dogs at home for signs of a problem? Let’s unpack what’s really going on with dogs and their toy obsessions.

What did the study say about dogs and toy addiction?

In humans, addictive behaviors, or “disorders due to addictive behaviors,” are recognized by distress and interference with daily life that develop after repeating actions that were initially rewarding, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). These are different then substance abuse disorders, which can cause behavioral addiction-like symptoms, opens in new tab but in which substances are altering the brain chemistry. Currently, WHO officially recognizes gambling and internet gaming disorders opens in new tab as behavioral addictions and there is research being done on shopping and social media addictions — your pup’s overly enthusiastic attachment to their saliva-covered plush alien is not currently on the list.

So, when it came to studying similar behavior in dogs, the researchers behind this study specifically looked at “excessive fixation on toys, reduced responsiveness to alternative stimuli, and persistent efforts to access toys.” The study revealed that some of the dogs who displayed high-levels of addictive-like behavior would whine when the toy was not accessible and would even ignore food in favor of the toy.