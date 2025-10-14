Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Chewing Sticks—and Should We Even Let Them?

It’s hard to name a more iconic duo than a dog and a stick. Whether they’re playing fetch or looking for something to chew on, many pups love the feeling of wood between their teeth. Unfortunately, there’s more to a stick than just its earthy scent.

As cute as this classic dog behavior might be, chewing on wood, specifically, can also pose a real danger to your pup. “Chewing is normal behavior for dogs,” says Dr. Michael Hyder, medical director for VEG ER for Pets opens in new tab in Palo Alto, California, “but not everything they want to chew is safe.”

Dogs might love to chow down on some wood, but the risk of splinters is very real — and even that could be the least of your worries. Sticks can injure gums, get lodged in teeth, and wreak all sorts of terrifying havoc when ingested. For that reason alone, it might be time to help them kick the habit.

Why do dogs chew on sticks?

There are many reasons why our dogs might chew on sticks, according to Dr. Hyder. Twigs are often easy to find, mimic the shape and texture of bones, and also have a nice, woodsy aroma. Plus, they satisfy the natural canine urge to chew on everything in sight.