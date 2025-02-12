There are some safety concerns you need to know.

Walking into the treat aisle at the pet store can be overwhelming. There are a million different types of treats available, your dog is excited about all of them, and they all claim to be the tastiest, healthiest, awesomest treats in existence.

One of the many products available are dog antler chews. They seem hard as a rock, but many claim to be great for dogs’ teeth. But are antlers safe for dogs?

Can dogs chew on deer antlers?

Some of the most common questions on internet message boards and forums for pet parents are about appropriate treats for their dogs. Posts that look like this show some of the confusion around antler chews for dogs: “I’m a little unsure about something and hoping for some advice. My dog loves to chew, and I've been thinking about getting him a deer antler. I’ve heard they can be good for his teeth, but I}ve also heard they can splinter and cause problems. Has anyone had experience with giving their dog antlers? I just want to make sure it’s a safe treat for him.”

Unfortunately, antlers aren’t an appropriate treat for dogs. Although dog antler chews have some positive aspects — they’re shed naturally and are often minimally processed — the truth is that they’re just too hard for dogs to chew on. Dogs love to gnaw on things, often to their detriment. While a deer antler can provide hours of entertainment, it can also cause problems.

Are antler chews for dogs safe?

Some pet parents swear by deer antler treats because they’re a long-lasting treat that dogs enjoy and they claim to help remove dental tartar by chipping it away as dogs chew. The problems with deer and elk antler dog chews are that they’re long-lasting because they’re basically solid bone that male deer grow to bludgeon their competitors with. They’re developed to withstand incredible amounts of force during battles over territory or mates. Even the teeth of giant breed dogs are no match for antler chews.

When thinking about treats and chews for dogs opens in a new tab , I recommend following the Knee Cap Rule promoted by Dr. Fraser Hale, a veterinary dentist: if you wouldn’t want me to hit you on your knee cap with it, don’t give it to your dog. The variation for smaller dogs is: if your dog wouldn’t want me to hit them on the knee cap with it, don’t feed it to them. Basically, anything that’s solid enough to hurt is too solid to chew on.

There are some additional questions to consider when thinking about dog chews:

Does it bend or break easily?

Would you be willing to chew on something like that yourself (excluding flavor)?

Does it splinter when broken?

So, are deer antlers safe for dogs? The answer is a resounding no. Deer antler dog chews fail on all aspects of safety (well, maybe you’d chew on one, I don’t know your life). The biggest concern with deer antlers is that they cause slab fractures of teeth. The same benefit chewing that’s supposed to break tartar off of teeth can break the teeth themselves.

Tooth fractures are incredibly painful and can result in infections of the tooth root, deep below the gumline. Dental fractures opens in a new tab caused by chewing on things like antlers require significant dental care, requiring either a root canal or removal of the tooth entirely.

In addition to the risks to teeth from gnawing on antler chews, dogs can have other problems if they manage to break off a chunk. Swallowing chunks of deer or elk antler chews can cause problems like:

Oral infections: Rough or splintered pieces of deer antler can cause lacerations in the mouth. Most oral wounds heal quickly, but some can become infected and require antibiotics or surgical repair.

Choking opens in a new tab : Irregular pieces of bone are notorious for getting stuck when they’re swallowed. This can cause an airway obstruction if the piece is in the throat or an esophageal obstruction that places pressure on the trachea if it’s stuck in the neck or chest.

Intestinal obstruction: Bony material is notorious for causing intestinal blockages. Obstructions can be due to large chunks of bone or antler that get stuck in the small intestines or sand-like bone debris that causes constipation by turning into cement in the colon.

Gastrointestinal upset opens in a new tab : Even if the bony material is able to pass through, it can cause significant irritation to the intestines as it moves through them. This can result in vomiting and diarrhea, often bloody.

Are antler dog chews safe for puppies?

Puppies are voracious chewers and require constant entertainment when they’re not sleeping. It can be tempting to give a deer antler dog chew to a puppy as a way to keep them occupied for a while, especially when they’re teething opens in a new tab . Deer antler chews are even more dangerous for puppies because their teeth are more susceptible to fractures. Puppies are also less likely to know their limits when swallowing something, so any broken pieces pose a more serious choking risk.

Antler chews join the wide range of other solid chews that are not appropriate for puppies and adult dogs. Avoiding giving products like these can help to protect your puppy’s teeth from injury:

Alternatives to antler dog chews

Now that I’ve Fun Policed away most of your dog’s favorite options, what is a good chew opens in a new tab for dogs? In my experience, if you’re looking for products that help prevent plaque and tartar opens in a new tab buildup, there’s no better place to start than the VOHC website opens in a new tab . The VOHC is made up of veterinary dentists and scientists who review studies of oral health products for efficacy and safety. Their list of accepted products is a good starting point for safe, effective oral health care for your adult dog or puppy.

If you’re looking for a way to occupy your busybody dog opens in a new tab for a while, you can consider rope toys, natural rubber chew toys (often touted as indestructible, though some determined dogs have different ideas), cloth toys, and food puzzles. Dogs should always be supervised when playing with toys because you need to be there to remove them if they begin to shred opens in a new tab them. Getting a variety of types of toys and varying how you play with them day to day can be a great way to provide enrichment and entertainment.

Bottom line

Finding the right chew for your dog can be tough. There are a lot of products out there, and many of them aren’t as safe for dogs’ teeth as you’d hope. It’s best to stick to chews that are pliable and not brittle when broken.

You can work with your vet to find appropriate toys opens in a new tab and chews to keep your dog occupied and help keep their teeth clean without risking injury. Even though your dog may act totally cool about not destroying things, it’s always best to keep an eye on them when they have a toy or chew so you can prevent problems from occurring.

