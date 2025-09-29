Is there any dog breed hybrid more popular these days than the Doodle? The other day in New York City, I met a woman who claimed to have a purebred Pugadoodle (Pug mother and Miniature Poodle father). “Doodling,” it would seem, is the dog husbandry equivalent of adding cheese to food — it just makes everything better. Or does it? Why exactly are Doodles so popular, and do they really live up to the hype?

Disclaimer: If you, dear reader, have a Doodle in your family, we, too, think your pup is perfect the way they are. Please give them extra treats for us!

Free virtual dental health check Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues. Try It Out

What is a Doodle, really?

In Lauren Holme’s Princess Grace Award-winning dog-park play Zeus 4 opens in new tab , the character Phil gushes about his “purebred” Sheepadoodle, Lucy: “Generations of breeding! Centuries of instinct!” he proclaims.

But, in reality, there’s no such thing as a purebred Doodle. Doodles are crossbreeds: Poodles mixed with Golden Retrievers, Cane Corsos, Schnauzers, and even Corgis to create Goldendoodles, Canoodles, Schnoodles, and Corgipoos, just to name a few. Of course, Poodles (like all dogs) have long procreated with other breeds, but until 1989, the offspring that resulted from those couplings were simply referred to as mutts. Then Australian guide dog trainer Wally Conron opens in new tab bred a Poodle with a Labrador for a blind client whose husband was allergic to long-haired dogs, and suddenly the “Labradoodle” was born.