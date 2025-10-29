Do Dogs Actually Like Being Picked Up?

You want to hold them in your arms, but here ’s how they really feel about being scooped up.

As a pet parent, it can feel completely natural to scoop your sweet dog into your arms for a quick hug, a little snuggle, or a trip down the stairs. But do dogs actually enjoy being picked up, or are they silently counting down the seconds until their paws are back on solid ground?

Whether your pup relaxes or resists might depend on their personality, past experiences, and what being held means to them (it isn’t always the same thing it means to us). To some dogs, being picked up can be a strange and stressful experience. So, how can you tell if your dog is actually comfortable with it? We talked to Dr. Carly Fox opens in new tab , senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center and Dr. Eliza O’Callaghan opens in new tab , managing veterinarian at Small Door Vet, to help figure it out.

Your dog is probably communicating their comfort level to you already.

Dogs tend to be pretty clear about how they feel; you just have to know what to look for. As Dr. Fox explains, a dog who is comfortable being picked up won’t cry or stiffen. “They will often jump up into your arms and settle in or relax, rather than try to escape.” Dr. O’Callaghan adds that a comfortable dog “looks loose in the body, leans in, accepts your hands under the chest and rump, keeps soft eyes and a relaxed jaw, and may reorient to you once lifted.”

If your dog isn’t comfortable, their body language will show that, too. According to Dr. Fox, they may cry, stiffen, try to bite, or get away. Dr. O’Callaghan notes similar red flags: turning their head away, “whale eye” (seeing the whites of the eyes), lip-licking when no food is present, yawning, tense body, tucked tail, freezing, growling, or active struggling. “Those are all requests for space,” she says. “If you see any of them, stop and try another approach.”