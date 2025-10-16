Are There Certain Sounds That ‘Attract’ Cats and Dogs? The Internet Thinks So

If you have a pet, there’s a very good chance the algorithm has figured that out and is flooding your feed with cat and dog videos. Every day, I’m drowning in clips of dogs singing, going to grandma’s house, and hugging one another opens in new tab , and I’m guessing cat people also experience something similar. (Perhaps some psychedelic TikToks of cats high on catnip? I don’t know; you’ll have to ask them.)

But recently, I learned about a cute-pet-video subgenre so strange, so seemingly implausible, that I had to investigate. Apparently, some TikTokers opens in new tab believe they’ve figured out opens in new tab how to “talk” to animals opens in new tab . Some make high-pitched noises that sound like, “loo-loo-loo-loo” or loud chirping that make their dogs cock their heads. Others repeat specific vocalizations they think cats will understand, like “ma-ah.” (If you play the videos at work, make sure you have headphones in).

If these would-be Eliza Thornberrys opens in new tab are to be believed, all we have to do is make a few strange noises, and our animals will come running. Is anyone buying this? In case it isn’t obvious already, I was skeptical of these videos from the beginning. It didn’t help that when I played them at top volume, neither of my dogs even blinked. If these siren calls were foolproof, wouldn’t my pups be trying to jump through the computer screen?

Still, I try not to dismiss any theory out of hand, and this felt like an excellent test of my ability to stay open minded. Maybe it’s the sound quality on my laptop speakers? Or perhaps it’s that my dogs are just antisocial. Or maybe, just maybe, there really is magic in the world, and all I need to do to attract a pack of furry pals is sit on a log in the middle of a field, sing out a special sound, and wait for my new BFFs to arrive.