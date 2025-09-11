Why Are Dogs Obsessed With Their Human Grandparents?

There’s nothing quite like grandma’s house. The cozy decor, the nostalgia-inducing smells, the little treats…

For humans, at least, our grandparents’ house can be a home away from home. And if TikTok opens in new tab and YouTube opens in new tab are any indication opens in new tab , some dogs get just as excited for a day of fun, games, and pampering. But how, exactly, do our pups think of these relationships — and is there a chance that getting spoiled at grandma’s house could undermine their relationships with us?

Sadly, scientists haven’t spent a ton of time trying to decode the relationships that form between dogs and their human “grandparents.” But we do know that dogs can form deep relationships with new people quickly — especially if they see them with fair regularity.

“Just like people have particular friendships, so, too, do our dogs form particular relationships that are meaningful for them,” says behavioral scientist Clive Wynne, Ph.D. — founding director of the Canine Science Collaboratory opens in new tab at Arizona State University and author of Dog Is Love: Why and How Your Dog Loves You opens in new tab .